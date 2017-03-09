Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh second in child trafficking; Vijayawada one of the main transit hubs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ALURU SREEKANTH
Published Mar 9, 2017, 12:47 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2017, 3:36 am IST
AP has the shameful distinction of being ranked second among the states in India from which the most number of humans are trafficked.
AP has the shameful distinction of being ranked second among the states in India from which the most number of humans are trafficked. (Representational image: AFP)
 AP has the shameful distinction of being ranked second among the states in India from which the most number of humans are trafficked. (Representational image: AFP)

VIJAYAWADA: AP has the shameful distinction of being ranked second among the states in India from which the most number of humans are trafficked, while India is ranked a high fourth among 167 countries globally that traffick people, according to a report of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). The damning report reveals that India has been a significant source, transit point, and destination for human trafficking and 90 per cent of trafficking is done domestically.

The backward areas of AP, Telangana state, Odisha, Rajasthan, Bihar, Karnataka, UP, MP and West Bengal are the areas from which people are trafficked. Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Goa and Chennai are the destinations where the victims land up. The report noted that 80 per cent of the trafficked persons are women and girls and over 60 per cent are minors. Forty per cent of the trafficked girls face sexual exploitation. Some 30 lakh women and girls are involved in prostitution and 12 lakh are underaged girls.

According to a study by the National Human Rights Commission, Krishna, East Godavari, Anantapur, Visakhapatnam, West Godavari and Guntur districts in AP are the key sources of exploitation, and Hyderabad and Guntur are the destination points. A huge 60 per cent of the trafficked girls from these areas are minors. Nimmaraju Rammohan, the founder of HELP, and recipient of the President’s Award, said that human trafficking is rampant in AP and Vijayawada is one of the main transit hubs for human trafficking. State project officer Dr S.V. Bhavani said that effective implementation of laws is required to bring the perpetrators to book. “While we have stringent laws on paper, their implementation is very poor,” she said.

Tags: child trafficking
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were clicked by the shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Anushka, Varun, Alia, Sushant, other stars are a class apart
Kriti Sanon and Richa Chadha dazzled on the ramp at the India Beach Fashion Show held in Goa on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kriti Sanon and Richa Chadha redefine elegance on the ramp
Vidya Balan and the team of her film 'Begum Jaan' shot for an episode of Kapil Sharma's show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya Balan gets her Begum Jaan team on Kapil Sharma's show
With her film 'Phillauri' up for release, Anushka Sharma made an appearance on Kapil Sharma's show on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka Sharma has a gala time on Kapil Sharma's show
Akshay Kumar lauched a new version of his iconic song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast', from the film 'Machine' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay launches new version of Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast with Mustafa-Kiara
The team of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' held a screening of their film in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Varun, Karan show Badrinath Ki Dulhania to their families and others
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

I should've been careful: Randeep Hooda on trolling Gurmehar Kaur

Randeep Hooda
 

Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara share their sledge to Australia

Cheteshwar Pujara revealed in the video what he said to Australian opener David Warner to unsettle the batsman (Photo: Screengrab)
 

A dacoit liked me more than Indian selectors: 600 Ranji wicket-taker Rajinder Goel

Rajinder Goel revealed a rather interesting letter he received three decades ago. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Facebook post about Sikh man helping Muslim woman goes viral

The post has struck a chord in times of racism and Islamophobia (Photo: Facebook)
 

'Same sh*t, different year': Here's why Kriti Sanon is not celebrating Women's Day

Screengrab from the video
 

'Wish women gave men as much happiness as Sunny': RGV under fire for his sexist tweet

Under fire, Ram Gopal Varma soon replied to his controversial tweet on Sunny Leone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Motor Vehicle Department to tighten noose on buses

Collector K. Muhammed Y. Safirulla has directed the regional transport officer to suggest him ways to monitor condition of school buses and also private vehicles.

File cases boldly, BSNL cyber officer tells girls

PM Sudha, sub-divisional engineer, BSNL

Manhole floors movie buffs at fest

Writer K.P. Sudheera drapes a ponnada on director Vidhu Vincent as part of a facilitation ceremony. Mayor Thottathil Raveendran looks on.

Will fight till probe is ordered into Jayalalithaa's death: Panneerselvam

Dissident AIADMK leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam with supporters during their day-long fast demanding CBI probe into alleged suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of late Chief Minister J Jayalalilthaa. (Photo: PTI)

Abolish tax on sanitary napkins: Congress to Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham