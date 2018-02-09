search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

After uproar, Kolkata teacher detained for sexually assaulting Class 2 girl

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 9, 2018, 2:27 pm IST
Updated Feb 9, 2018, 3:35 pm IST
Protesting parents got into a brawl with the police and injured two on-duty officers of the local police station.
Parents staged protests in front of the school, alleging that the school did not take any lessons from the G D Birla incident and no special security was arranged for the students. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Parents staged protests in front of the school, alleging that the school did not take any lessons from the G D Birla incident and no special security was arranged for the students. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Kolkata: A teacher of an elite South Kolkata school has been booked for sexually harassing a student of class three over the past one year, in an incident eerily similar to the molestation of a 4-year-old in G D Birla school in Kolkata in December 2017.

The dance teacher in Carmel has been sexually abusing the girl for over a year, but the incident only came to light in the last couple of days, when the student stopped coming to school.

 

According to reports, the teacher also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she informed anyone else about it, even saying he will bury her in the school grounds if she opens her mouth.

Despite the threats, the incident was revealed and led to resentment among the parents.

On Friday, parents started protesting in front of the school, alleging that the school did not take any lessons from the GD Birla incident and no special security was arranged for the students.

Also Read: Kolkata student sex assault: Principal reveals victim name; school says 'accident'

They also maintained there was no CCTV camera in the school that is supposed to keep a tab on such incidents from happening.

The South Kolkata school campus literally turned into a fortress on Friday with massive police presence.

The parents got into a brawl with the police and the Officer and Additional Officer-in-charge of the local police station were injured.

The police said that they were trying to provide a safe passage for the students stuck inside the school, while the parents alleged they were trying to rescue the accused.

Also Read: Another Kolkata school under fire for sex assault of 3-yr-old, staffer held

The protesting parents started hitting the police with helmets, which injured the two officers. One person was identified in the scuffle and was forcibly sent elsewhere in a taxi.

Following this, the agitated parents took to the road in front of the school and continued their protests.

Tags: school abuse, sexual abuse by teacher, carmel high school, kolkata school abuse
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Student flushes hamster down the toilet after being barred from flying with it

She is considering filing a lawsuit against the airline for pressuring her to kill her pet (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Valentine's Day 2018: Here's how to prepare your home for the special occasion

Since the feelings of love empathy best exist within four walls of our homes, we need to spice up the spaces around us for this eve of passion and warmth. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Woman serves as surrogate for daughter-in-law

Speaking about the decision to serve as her daughter-in-law’s surrogate, Patty, 50, said she felt “blessed.” (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Miss World Manushi Chhillar visits Mumbai for Beauty with a Purpose Tour

The Organisation also revealed that the auditions for Miss India 2018 will commence from February 9.
 

Here are causes and solutions for erectile dysfunction

In the traditional Indian scenario, the patients suffering from importence prefer to conceal the problem and face the consequences rather than seek medical support. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

British scientists are set to transform prostate cancer care

New drug could help 3,000 prostate cancer patients. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Single judge to cross-examine Jaitley in defamation case, rules Delhi HC

The court agreed to delegate the cross-examination of the BJP leader to the single judge after the counsel for Jaitley and Kejriwal agreed to it. (Photo: File)

AIADMK expels over 150 dissidents for 'acting against party's policies, ideals'

In a joint statement, Panneerselvam and Palanisamy said action was being taken against the partymen for 'acting in contravention to the party's policies and ideals', and for 'bringing disrepute' to it. (Photo: PTI | File)

Enact Juvenile Justice Act, fill posts in child rights panel: SC to Centre

The SC asked all the high courts to seriously consider establishing child-friendly courts and vulnerable witness courts in each district. (Photo: File)

Those who believe in language of gun, should be answered in same way: Adityanath

Taking a jibe at the previous state governments, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, 'Previous state governments were more interested in appeasement and vote bank politics.' (Photo: File)

Brain drain to brain gain: Prakash Javadekar praises PM’s fellowship scheme

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said, 'The scheme will go a long way in tapping the talent pool of the country for carrying out research indigenously in cutting edge science and technology domains.' (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham