Kerala girl claims father facing death threats from CPI(M) for joining BJP

PTI
Published Feb 9, 2018, 8:41 pm IST
Updated Feb 9, 2018, 8:41 pm IST
In a video, the girl claimed that it was in her presence that 5 CPI(M) workers threatened her father saying he would be killed.
The girl's father Sukumaran had joined BJP in the presence of state party president Kummnam Rajasekharan at a function at Kanhangad. (Photo: Representational/File)
Kasaragod: A video of a 16-year-old girl alleging that her father was facing death threats from local CPI(M) workers after he joined BJP has gone viral in social
media even as police filed a case against four persons.

The class XI student, hailing from Kinannur Karinthalam panchayat in this northernmost district, stated that after her father CK Sukumaran joined BJP recently, he was being threatened by local Marxist party workers.

 

She said her father was not a member of any party earlier. "It is very painful that just because he joined the BJP, they are threatening him," she alleged.

A top district police official said that Sukumaran has filed a police complaint and based on which a case had been registered against four persons for allegedly threatening and wrongful restraint.

In the video, the girl claimed that it was in her presence that five CPI(M) workers, who are her neighbours, had threatened her father saying he would be killed.

The incident took place when her father had accompanied her from school recently.

"They told him we will kill him. We will not allow him to live. We are not scared of anyone. We are not scared if. He gave a police complaint also," the girl said.

Sukumaran had joined BJP in the presence of state party president Kummnam Rajasekharan at a function at Kanhangad.

