List of MLAs in hand, Sasikala meets TN Governor, stakes claim to form govt

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala on Thursday staked claim to form the government during a 40-minute meeting with Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who arrived in the city this afternoon.

Couple of hours after caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam visited Rao, Sasikala called on the Governor and gave him a letter containing the names of MLAs who elected her as AIADMK Legislature Party Leader, and requested him to invite her to form the government.

However, the Governor's response is not immediately known.

Sasikala arrived at 7.25 pm at the Raj Bhavan and left after a meeting that lasted about 40 minutes.

Attired in her signature green saree, Sasikala this evening visited the memorial of Jayalalithaa, accompanied by hundreds of supporters, including some senior ministers, prior to her meeting with Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao.

A teary-eyed Sasikala placed before the memorial a big closed envelope believed to be the list of MLAs who have endorsed her candidature for the top post.

She offered rose petals and kneeled at the memorial. Her supporters also joined Sasikala in prayers with folded hands.

At 5 pm, Panneerselvam had called on Rao and after a brief meeting told reporters that "good things will happen and dharma will triumph".

The Chief Minister is now meeting his supporters at his Greenways Road official residence.

Sasikala was elected Legislature Party Leader on February 5, paving the way for her becoming the chief minister.

Subsequently, Panneerselvam raised a banner of revolt on February 7, along with his supporters.

He currently has the support of leaders like former Ministers KP Munusamy, Natham R Viswanathan, Rajya Sabha MP V Maithreyan and a few sitting MLAs.