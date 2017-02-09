Nation, Current Affairs

What’s wrong if Muslims worship Bharat Mata: RSS chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Feb 9, 2017, 1:56 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2017, 2:29 am IST
Every Muslim in Hindustan may be follower of Islam but in core of their hearts they are Hindus, says RSS chief.
Mohan Bhagwat
 Mohan Bhagwat

Bhopal: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that there was nothing wrong if Muslims worshiped “Bharat Mata” since all Indians were bound together with one culture of Hindustan.

Muslims may follow a different religion but all Indians irrespective of their caste, creed and religions are bound together by one culture of Hindustan, the RSS supremo said while addressing ‘Hindu Maha Sammelan’ in district headquarters town of Betul in Madhya Pradesh.

“What is wrong if Muslims perform ‘aarti’ to Bharat Mata,” he asked. “Every Muslim in Hindustan may be follower of Islam but in core of their hearts they are Hindus,” he added.

“The citizens of England are known as English, the inhabitants of America as Americans and similarly, people of Hindustan are identified as Hindus,” he said, adding, “Bharat Mata should be worshiped in every house in India”.

Mr Bhagwat also spoke against the caste system in the Hindu society saying that it has only divided the Indian society.

He said that the RSS would launch a drive in the country in coming days to remove caste divide prevailing in the society.

“We should unite the society. If we stand divided, then hostile forces will take advantage of it and subject us to repression,” he said. The RSS chief also took a potshot at those who claimed tribals were not Hindus.

“Hindus have 33 crore deities and new deities also take birth. Some people may not believe in idol worship. They are all part of diversified Hindu culture. We should accept the diversities in the society. We will then realise true happiness in diversity,” he added.

Tags: rashtriya swayamsevak sangh
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

