TN Governor to look into OPS charge: ‘Sasikala forced me to resign’

Chennai: From Poes Garden and Greenways Road, the residences of V K Sasikala and O Panneerselvam, the focus of the political crisis in Tamil Nadu shifted to the Raj Bhawan on Thursday evening as Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao arrives to take stock of the situation.

Rao will meet both Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikalaon on Thursday after his arrival here. Sources said he will meet the two sparring leaders separately.

Panneerselvam is expected to explain on his charge that he was “forced and compelled” into tendering his resignation to the Governor, Sasikala will stake claim to form the government as her camp claims the support of 130 MLAs.

The Governor, sources say, has decided to wait till the Supreme Court delivers its verdict on the appeal filed by the Karnataka government against the acquittal of Sasikala and others in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

Sources say the Governor may look into the allegations by the outgoing chief minister that he was forced into resigning. The Governor, a political veteran who had his humble beginnings in the RSS and had worked with veterans like former Prime Minister A B Vajpayee, is unlikely to rush into any decision.

Eminent jurist Soli S Sorabjee had opined that Governor Rao should defer the swearing-in ceremony till the verdict.

If needed, the Governor will also consult legal experts here on the options before him. Another view is that the Governor should wait for the fight within the ruling party to recede and then call the leader who commands majority to form government.

While Panneerselvam has declared he could prove majority on the floor of the House, Sasikala says she can be sworn-in as chief minister since she enjoys majority in the AIADMK Legislature Party.