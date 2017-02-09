Nation, Current Affairs

Change your stance on Masood Azhar for consensus: India to China

PTI
Published Feb 9, 2017, 7:54 pm IST
Updated Feb 9, 2017, 7:55 pm IST
India's sharp reaction came a day after China defended its decision to block the US-initiated proposal in the UN.
Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar. (Photo: AP)
 Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India on Thursday hit out at China for its remarks that there was no consensus over the US' proposal to ban Pathankot attack mastermind and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar at the UN, saying if there is a change in the Chinese position, there will be a consensus as well.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup also said the matter has been taken up with the Chinese Ambassador in Delhi and a similar demarche is being made in Beijing.

Observing that the proposal was not moved by India but by three permanent members of the UN Security Council - the US, the UK and France, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup described it as a "classic counter-terrorism proposal" and hoped that China will also come around to accept this view.

"It is our understanding that this was a classic counter- terrorism proposal meant to proscribe a dreaded terrorist leader Masood Azhar whose organisation the Jaish-e-Mohammad has already been proscribed by the UN 1267 Committee.

"We don't view this as a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan but as an issue of global counter terrorism.  We hope that eventually China will also come around to accepting this view. Obviously, if there is a change in the Chinese position, there will be consensus also," he said.

India's sharp reaction came a day after China defended its decision to block the US-initiated proposal in the UN for designating Azhar as a global terrorist, saying the "conditions" have not yet been met for Beijing to back the move.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang had also told a media briefing in Beijing that his government resorted to this move to allow the "relevant parties" to reach a consensus.

"We put out technical hold after we had several rounds of consultations with India. We hope relevant parties have enough time to consult with each other to make sure that the decision made by the Committee will be based on consensus representing the broad international community," he said.

Swarup also said the proposal was submitted on January 19 after induction of four new members to the UN Security Council.

China has put a "hold" on the US-initiated proposal, which comes barely weeks after India's bid to get Azhar banned by the UN was scuttled by Beijing last December. This has prompted India to take up the matter with the Chinese government.

Tags: pathankot attack, jem, masood azhar, unsc, china
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

China on Wednesday defended its decision to block the US' proposal in the UN for designating Pathankot attack mastermind and JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, saying the

China defends blocking US' proposal to impose UN ban on Masood

Last year 1,267 Committee of the UNSC discussed the issue regarding listing Azhar in the sanctions list.
08 Feb 2017 3:53 PM
JeM chief Masood Azhar.

Azhar ban may increase India military pressure on Pak: China

It comes just a day after China defended its decision to block the US' proposal in the UN for designating Azhar as a global terrorist.
09 Feb 2017 6:22 PM
Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar (Photo: File)

Have taken up Azhar issue with Beijing: India after China blocks UN ban again

MEA Spokesperson Vikas Swarup was asked about India's reaction to US pushing for a ban on Azhar in the UN and China yet again blocking it.
07 Feb 2017 7:15 PM
Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar. (Photo: AP)

US moves UN for JeM chief Masood Azhar's ban; China blocks it again

The American proposal came barely weeks after India's efforts to get Azhar banned by the UN were blocked by China.
07 Feb 2017 5:50 PM

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Bangladesh: Cheteshwar Pujara breaks 52-year-old batting record

Cheteshwar Pujara has now scored 1,605 runs in 21 innings (13 matches) in the 2016/17 season. (Photo: PTI)
 

India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli crosses 1000 runs in ongoing home season

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 111 against Bangladesh on the first day in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
 

Donald Trump effect? Muslim US Olympian detained at airport

Ibtihaj said she did not know if she was held as a result of the Trump administration's travel ban but is sure the move was a result of her ethnicity. (Photo: AP)
 

Pakistan's bill on transgender rights copied from India

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill-2017 was tabled by Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Babar Awan as a private members' bill on January 9. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Here is how much the iPhone 8 could cost

The Cupertino-based tech giant will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary with iPhone.(Photo: 9to5mac)
 

SS Rajamouli to cast Rajinikanth, Mohanlal and Aamir Khan in Mahabharat?

The three superstars are yet to do a film together.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mallya was not given a 'rupee benefit' under Modi govt: Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

Arunachal: 549 panchayat members, most from Congress, join BJP

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. (Photo: PTI)

MNS corporator arrested for allegedly sending lewd message to woman

Representational image (Photo: File)

Bring 'reasonable material' to support complaint against Tata: Court to Swamy

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy. (Photo: PTI)

12,033 un-electrified villages provided power: Piyush Goyal

Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham