Jet Airways fires 2 pilots after mid-air brawl, slap inside cockpit

PTI
Published Jan 9, 2018, 2:45 pm IST
Updated Jan 9, 2018, 3:56 pm IST
A senior pilot had allegedly slapped a female commander during the flight and following the incident the two were grounded by the airline.
Aviation regulator DGCA has already suspended the flying licence of the male pilot. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Jet Airways has terminated the services of two senior pilots who were involved in a mid-air brawl while operating London-Mumbai flight on January 1.

"Consequent to the review of the events on board Flight 9W 119 London-Mumbai of January 1, 2018, Jet Airways has terminated services of both the cockpit crew with immediate effect," a Jet Airways spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

Aviation regulator DGCA has already suspended the flying licence of the male pilot.

About the incident, the spokesperson last week had said there was a "misunderstanding" between the cockpit crew and the same was "resolved amicably" and "quickly".

