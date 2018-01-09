Prove that yours is 'Amma's regime': Dhinakaran to TN govt on bus strike

Members of both the ruling and opposition benches listened to Dhinakaran's brief speech during the Zero Hour with rapt attention. (Photo: PTI/File)

Chennai: Dissident AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday voiced support in the Tamil Nadu Assembly for the transport workers on strike, saying the K Palanisamy-led state government should prove that it was "Amma's regime" by

fulfilling the demands of the employees.

Subsequently, he also staged a walkout, after being denied permission by Speaker P Dhanapal to raise an issue. In his maiden speech in the Assembly, Dhinakaran sought Chief Minister Palanisamy's intervention in putting an end to

the strike, which entered the sixth day on Tuesday.

"By acting in the right way, finding the right solution and fulfilling the demands of the transport workers, it should be proved that this is Amma's (former chief minister late J Jayalalithaa) regime," he said during a debate on the transport workers' issue.

"This regime claims to be Amma's regime...they should prove it," Dhinakaran said.

Stating that the people of the state were suffering due to the strike, Dhinakaran urged the government to put an end to it by acting in the right manner.

Palanisamy, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, state ministers and Leader of Opposition M K Stalin were present during Dhinakaran's speech.

Dhinakaran, who fought an unsuccessful battle in the Election Commission (EC) to get the AIADMK's "two leaves" symbol, contested as an Independent in the December 21 RK Nagar Assembly bypoll and emerged victorious, defeating the

AIADMK and DMK candidates.

As many as 17 trade unions, including those affiliated to the DMK and Left parties, are on an indefinite strike after rejecting the government's proposal to hike the wages of the transport workers by 2.44 times.

Dhinakaran staged a walkout when he was denied permission by the Chair to raise an issue.

The Independent member was seen repeatedly insisting that Dhanapal allow him to make some remarks, even as the DMK's J Anbazhagan was speaking on the motion to thank the governor for his address to the House on Monday.

Dhanapal, however, did not allow Dhinakaran to speak as Anbazhagan sat down for a moment -- an apparent indication that the main opposition party was keen to see what the sidelined AIADMK leader had to say.

However, the speaker was firm and did not allow Dhinakaran to raise any issue, following which the latter walked out of the House.