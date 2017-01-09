 BREAKING !  :  Representational image. Petrol pumps will continue to accept card payments post January 13: Govt
 
Punjab polls: Manmohan releases Cong manifesto, promise to end drug menace

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 9, 2017, 2:18 pm IST
Updated Jan 9, 2017, 2:20 pm IST
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday released the Congress election manifesto for the Punjab polls, due on February 4.

Taking a leaf out of BJP’s book, Manmohan promised that the Congress would undo the ‘damage’ done by the SAD-BJP state government over the past 10 years if elected to power, through its ‘visionary’ manifesto.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh, while releasing the manifesto along with the ex-PM in Delhi, also claimed that the party would tackle the drug menace on priority basis and end the problem within 4 weeks.

The party earlier launched 13 yatras in the state to reach out to people of each constituency.

In the run-up to elections, the party ran a high-octane campaign in the state, with Amarinder Singh promising more jobs for youths. It also announced a farm loan waiver.

During an interaction, the party distributed Kisan Maang patras to farmers asking them the amount of the loan they had taken. The party also promised minimum support price to farmers.

Captain Amarinder Singh had launched two special programmes — “The Coffee with Captain” and “Halke Vich Captain”. The programme were designed for different audiences in the state.

About 40 seats are still left undecided by the party, for which candidates will be announced soon.

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu is expected to contest the elections from his wife’s seat Amritsar east. 

