Nation, Current Affairs

Note ban hits Telangana government’s first-ever global investors meet

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jan 9, 2017, 12:12 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2017, 1:22 am IST
The government had earlier decided to hold the meet between January and March.
K.T. Rama Rao
 K.T. Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Demonetisation has affected the Telangana state government’s plans to hold its first-ever global investors meet in the city to attract investments from across the world. The government had earlier decided to hold the meet between January and March.

Following demonetisation, and the uncertainty over its impact on the state’s revenues, the industries department recommended that the time was not ripe to hold the meet. The government is keenly watching the outcome of the global investors meet to be held in Gujarat from January 10 before taking a call.

Industries minister K.T. Rama Rao said, “There is no going back on holding global investors meet in Hyderabad. The question is on the timing. We had planned it for the first quarter in 2017 between January and March. However, the sudden developments following demonetisation has changed the situation. Trade and industry bodies are assessing the implications and there is clarity on when normalcy would return.”

Industry officials said the Gujarat investors meet, the first after demonetisation, would serve as a research platform for all states to check how companies, global and Indian, were viewing demonetisation in terms of impact on the economy.
The state government is planning to send a team of officials to Gujarat to take part in the event.

“Telangana state leads in the IT and services sector, thanks to Hyderabad. This time, we want to tap into investments in the manufacturing sector, in which the state is lagging behind. This is not due to government policies but due to geographical disadvantages like the state not having a port,” said an official of the industries department.

He said with the Centre agreeing to set up dry ports in the state, mostly surrounding Hyderabad, this issue had been  resolved. “We are confident of securing big investments in the manufacturing sector when the global investors meet is held,” he said.

Last meet held during Telangana agitation
The last global investors meet was held in Hyderabad in January 2012 when the Telangana statehood agitation was at its peak. The then state government signed MoUs for investments worth over Rs 6 lakh crore at the summit, but less than half was realised due to political instability.

After bifurcation, political stability has assuaged the concerns of investors. This was reflected in the state topping the Ease of Doing Business rankings released by Centre. The TS government now wants to tap this ranking and opportunties to attract global investments by showcasing its self-certification industrial approval policy TS-iPASS.

Though the Telangana government was successful in attracting big investments within 15 months of the launch of TS-iPASS, the investments from global companies are not on expected lines. The government feels that this deficiency could be overcome once the global investors meet is held and TS-iPASS is showcased effectively to global companies.

Tags: demonetisation, global investors
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)

Note ban inflicts Rs 900 crore loss to Telangana

Telangana may suffer Rs 2,250 crore loss if the trend continues till March.
08 Jan 2017 11:59 PM
TRS government, with its wrong policies, has pushed the state into huge debts and financial crisis, says Reddy.(Representational image)

Note ban hit farmers hard: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the note ban has drastically reduced the sowing area in the current Rabi season.
08 Jan 2017 2:20 AM

World Gallery

Millions of Americans were struggling under a winter storm that blocked roads and covered airports in snow, paralyzing transportation from Alabama all the way to New York City.

Winter storm cripples South, wrecks havoc across US
An Army veteran who complained that the government was controlling his mind drew a gun from his checked luggage on arrival at the Fort Lauderdale airport and opened fire in the baggage claim area Friday, killing five people and wounding eight, authorities said.

5 dead, 8 injured in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting
Yearender 2016: Barack Obama, the end of an era!

Yearender 2016: Barack Obama, the end of an era!
A Denver-area Boy Scout troop made up almost entirely of refugees provides a safe haven where its members can be themselves, troop leaders say.

Refugee boy scouts learn, bond on camping trips in US
From Syrian civil war to US elections, a glimpse into the year that was!

Yearender 2016: The world this year
A typhoon has lashed the northern Philippines, killing at least six people and forcing more than 380,000 in several provinces to abandon Christmas celebrations at home and move to safer ground.

Typhoon Nock-Ten ravages Philippines
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

KWK: From shower sex to handcuffs, Sidharth and Jacqueline have done it all

Screengrab from Koffee with Karan's new epsiode.
 

Ibrahim Ali Khan is every bit Tiger Pataudi's grandson when it comes to cricket

Quite the multi-talented lad!
 

I live in a country where I could be jailed for it: KJo on his sexual orientation

Karan Johar
 

Banks to collect PAN details from all account holders by Feb 28

Representational picture (Photo: File)
 

Virender Sehwag cheers-up hospitalised Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle and Virender Sehwag shared a good rivalry on the pitch, but off it, they share a good banter. (Photo: AFP)
 

Washington Post slammed for using male instead of female symbol on cover

The cover story was about women marching in Washington D.C. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana districts are crime magnets; lack of police infra leaves them weak

Over 70 per cent of robberies and dacoities took place in the districts in 2016. There were several property-related crimes too. (Representational image)

‘Visiting gangs’ drawn to Telangana’s weak areas

Detection of these offences is much poorer than for some other crimes. (Representational image)

Transaction tax: Banks give in, narrow escape for motorists

A long queue forms at a bunk in KPHB Colony as people rush to fill petrol on Sunday. Petroleum dealers deferred a decision to stop accepting card payments by a few days. (Photo: R. Pavan)

Anand gives tips on poll time clean-up

C.V. Anand

Note ban inflicts Rs 900 crore loss to Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham