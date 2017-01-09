Japan wishes to make Chennai as a ‘Smart City’

Japan’s major cities like Tokyo boast of WiFi facilities across the city and Chennai could take a leaf out of it and replicate the success mantra.

Chennai: Japan, widely known for its world-class infrastructure and seamless transport system, has evinced interest in developing Chennai as a ‘Smart City’ by providing technical expertise and solutions to improve transport facilities without harming the metropolis’ old charm.

A leader in converting heritage cities into smart cities, Japan would also provide financial assistance in making Chennai ‘smart’ besides bringing its world-class transport facilities like better parking management, improving the tube service, known in India as Metro rail, and rejuvenating the heritage structures without causing any harm to them.

Highly-placed sources in the Union Government told Deccan Chronicle that Japan is “very keen” on partnering with the Tamil Nadu Government and Greater Chennai Corporation in developing Chennai as a Smart City as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious plan of building 100 Smart Cities in the country.

“Japan has shown interest. Now it is for the authorities concerned to sit and finalise the modalities, take a decision and clinch the deal. Japan’s participation would go a long way in making Chennai smart,” a source said.

Besides transport and infrastructure, Japan, once an agreement is signed after discussions, will provide assistance in constructing smart buildings by putting the available land to optimum use, better drainage system, construction of roads with ample space for pedestrians and those using cycles.

“Japan’s major cities like Tokyo boast of WiFi facilities across the city and Chennai could take a leaf out of it and replicate the success mantra. If Japan’s participation is clinched, Chennai could boast of smart bus stops, bicycle sharing system, smart parking spaces, excellent waste management system and sustainable smart lighting,” the source said.

Already, Chennai Corporation is working on “non-motor policy” by encouraging cycle users and pedestrians giving them more space on the roads and the Japanese assistance would enhance the policy. Japan’s participation in developing Chennai, as Smart City is significant since the country has world-class expertise in blending modernity and heritage alike.

The country’s conversion of its heritage city, Kyoto into a world-class city without touching its heritage had earned praise from world countries and Modi, during his maiden visit as PM of India had visited Kyoto to learn how Japan succeeded in its mission. Besides Chennai, Japan has shown interest in developing Varanasi, the home constituency of Modi and Ahmedabad, Modi’s hometown.

Chennai, often called the Gateway to South India, has nearly 2,500 heritage buildings, built mostly during the British rule in the 19th and 20th century and efforts have always been made to ensure that the heritage of the city is unharmed while expanding it as the population and demand for better facilities grow. Though Kyoto and Chennai cannot be compared, the sources said, still Japan’s help could play a vital role in converting the city into a smart city.

Chennai Metro, which is likely to bring a paradigm shift in the way Chennai travels once completely operational, is already being partly funded by the Japan International Agency for Cooperation (JICA).