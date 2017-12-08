search on deccanchronicle.com
TN Agricultural University's insect trap finds utility in France

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | LAKSHMI L LUND
Published Dec 8, 2017, 6:45 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2017, 7:40 am IST
A main tube, insect trapping tube and a detachable cone at the bottom are the three components of the trap. 
Coimbatore: An ‘Insect trap’, developed by Dr S. Mohan, professor of Agricultural Entomology of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has found utility in France for corn storage. According to a source from the university, this is the first time that a TNAU technology is tested and feedback made available from a developed nation. The use of the trap is relatively a new method of detecting, trapping insects in stored grains. A main tube, insect trapping tube and a detachable cone at the bottom are the three components of the trap. 

The devise has to be placed in stored grain with its white plastic cone pointing in the direction of the ground, the source explained. The top red cap must be on equal level of the grains. Insects will move towards air in the main tube and enter through the hole. Once an insect enters the hole it falls down into the detachable white cone at the bottom. Thus, there is no way for the (trapped) insects to escape. The one-foot long device has no side effects or maintenance cost.  A French company purchased 25 units of the same and it was tested for monitoring insect pests of stored corn (maize) as France is one of the leading producers of corn, added the source. 

 

