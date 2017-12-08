search on deccanchronicle.com
Pakistan to give visa to Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother, wife: Sushma Swaraj

PTI
Published Dec 8, 2017, 9:21 pm IST
Updated Dec 8, 2017, 9:21 pm IST
Sushma Swaraj also said Pakistan has assured India of their safety, security and freedom of movement in that country.
A Pakistan foreign office spokesperson said it will allow Kulbhushan Jadhav, sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism, to meet his wife and mother on December 25. (Photo: Screengrab)
 A Pakistan foreign office spokesperson said it will allow Kulbhushan Jadhav, sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism, to meet his wife and mother on December 25. (Photo: Screengrab)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday said Pakistan has conveyed to India that it will give visas to the mother and wife of death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav, a development welcomed by India as "positive".

In Islamabad, a Pakistan foreign office spokesperson said it will allow Jadhav, sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism, to meet his wife and mother on December 25.

 

Swaraj said Pakistan had earlier agreed to give a visa only to Jadhav's wife but India asked that his mother should also be given one.

Read Also: Pak allows Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife, mother to meet him in jail on Dec 25

"We also raised concern about their safety and security in Pakistan. Government of Pakistan has conveyed that they will give visa to the mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav," Swaraj tweeted.

Pakistan has assured India of their safety, security and freedom of movement in that country, she said.

The government had also asked that a diplomatic officer of the Indian High Commission should accompany them while they are in Pakistan, she added.

The minister said she had spoken to Jadhav's mother, Avantika Jadhav, and informed her about it.

Welcoming Pakistan's decision, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the next step will be to consult Jadhav's mother and wife to work out the modalities of their visit to Pakistan.

"It is a good news as far as we are concerned. We have been seeking access for both the mother and wife for a long time. We are happy that it has been considered and access is being given (to Jadhav)," he said at the weekly press briefing.

Kumar said Pakistan's decision was a "positive development" as far as access part is concerned. It is not clear whether the Indian diplomat, accompanying the duo, will be given access to Jadhav. India has been demanding consular access to Jadhav but Pakistan has not conceded to the demand yet.

Last month, India had sought sovereign guarantee from Pakistan to ensure safety, security of both Jadhav's mother and wife if they visit him.

Jadhav, 47, was given death sentence by a Pakistani Army court in April, following which India moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in May. The ICJ halted his execution on India's appeal pending the final verdict by it. 

