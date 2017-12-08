search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Islam should be wiped out in this world: Union minister said in old video

PTI
Published Dec 8, 2017, 5:32 pm IST
Updated Dec 8, 2017, 5:32 pm IST
Actor Prakash Raj slams Union minister Ananthkumar Hegde for equating nationalism with 'hindutva'.
Union minister Ananthkumar Hegde said 'nationalism and Hindutva' are one and mean the same. (
 Union minister Ananthkumar Hegde said 'nationalism and Hindutva' are one and mean the same. (

Chennai: Actor Prakash Raj has slammed Union minister Ananthkumar Hegde for equating nationalism with 'hindutva'.

In a Twitter post, Raj asked the Karnataka BJP leader to clarify what he meant when he said "nationalism and Hindutva" are one and mean the same.

 

"You said, "nationalism and hindutva are not two different things but are one and mean the same. Why do you bring in a religion into nationalism? Then what about those who are not Hindus, people, who are our country's pride like Ambedkar, Adbul kalam, A Rahman, Khuswanth Singh, Amrita Pritam, Dr Verghese Kurien... the list goes on. And what about many like me who do not have a religion, but believe in humanity? Aaren't we all the national of our country? Who are you guys... What's your agenda... Since you believe in 'janmas'... Are you guys reincarnation of Germans HITLER (sic)," Raj tweeted.

His post was followed by a video clip of Hegde speaking in Kannada at a press conference, where he had allegedly said Hindutva and nationalism are not separate identities.

"This minister says...'Islam should be wiped out in this world'... So when he talks of Hindutva does he mean it is a way of life," Raj captioned the 39-second-long undated video.

In a third tweet, the National Award-winning actor asked his followers to analyse the minister's agenda in a "secular country of ours" and question his "intentions and shameless politics".

The 52-year-old actor had earlier criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on those "celebrating" the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bangalore in September and had also lashed out at those who "terrorise" in the name of religion, culture and morality.

Tags: prakash raj, union minister, ananthkumar hegde, nationalism, hindutva
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Related Stories

Being threatened by anti-socials: Prakash Rai


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Prabhas reveals which actress makes him go 'wow' and she has a Baahubali connection

Prabhas is currently shooting for 'Saaho.'
 

Twitter users share their 'worst' diving flops and it's hilarious

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Doctors save Delhi man with ice pick in his back that had pierced his lung

The doctors made three incisions to insert a camera inside (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Gunman attempting to rob store spooked by cashier’s deadly stare

Video captured gunman trying to rob a store spooked by cashier’s deadly stare. (Photo: Youtube screengrab)
 

Christmas tree brows are the must have festive trend this season

Christmas tree brows are the hottest new fashion trend taking the internet by storm. (Photo: Instagram/ taytay_xx)
 

20 most valuable books that could make someone very rich

An antique book expert shares his list of the 20 most valuable books that could fetch up to £50,000. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajasthan: Suspected cow smuggler gunned down in Alwar, others flee

Police recovered five cows, including a dead one, from the truck. (Photo: PTI|Representation)

Newborn death case: Delhi govt cancels Max hospital's license

A premature baby was wrongly declared dead by Max Super Speciality Hospital last week. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kannada weekly editor Ravi Belagere gives supari to kill colleague; detained

Ravi Belagere will be arrested anytime on Friday on charges of criminal conspiracy. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)

Pak allows Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife, mother to meet him in jail on Dec 25

Kulbhushan Jadhav has been in a Pakistani prison since March 2016 after security forces there arrested him on charges of spying.  (Photo: Videograb)

Centre extends deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar to March 31

The Finance Ministry says the decision has been taken to facilitate the linking process because some taxpayers have not yet linked their PAN with Aadhaar. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham