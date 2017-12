The Finance Ministry says the decision has been taken to facilitate the linking process because some taxpayers have not yet linked their PAN with Aadhaar. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday extended the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar by three months to March 31.

"It has come to notice that some of the taxpayers have not yet completed the linking of PAN with Aadhaar. Therefore, to facilitate the process of linking, it has been decided to further extend the time for linking of Aadhaar with PAN till 31st March, 2018," the Finance Ministry said.