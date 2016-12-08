Jaitley pushes for cashless economy, unveils discounts for digital payments

New Delhi: Pushing forwards the government's dream to achieve a cashless society in the country, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said that petrol and diesel would be cheaper for those who pay be cards.

"Petrol and diesel will be cheaper for those who pay by digital mode, they will get 0.75% discount," Jaitley said.

Jaitley also announced several other discounts on digital payments for various other services. He said people buying monthly seasonal tickets in suburban railway networks through digital payment mode would get 0.5% discount.

"Dealing in cash has economic costs, so the government is promoting payment by credit, debit cards and e-wallets," Jaitley explained.

"RBI has been releasing currency as per schedule. The aim of demonetisation has been to move towards digital transactions," Jaitley added.