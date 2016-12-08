Nation, Current Affairs

Jaitley pushes for cashless economy, unveils discounts for digital payments

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 8, 2016, 5:41 pm IST
Updated Dec 8, 2016, 5:53 pm IST
'Petrol and diesel will be cheaper for those who pay by digital mode, they will get 0.75% discount,' Jaitley said.
Union Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)
 Union Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Pushing forwards the government's dream to achieve a cashless society in the country, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said that petrol and diesel would be cheaper for those who pay be cards.

"Petrol and diesel will be cheaper for those who pay by digital mode, they will get 0.75% discount," Jaitley said.

Jaitley also announced several other discounts on digital payments for various other services. He said people buying monthly seasonal tickets in suburban railway networks through digital payment mode would get 0.5% discount.

"Dealing in cash has economic costs, so the government is promoting payment by credit, debit cards and e-wallets," Jaitley explained.

"RBI has been releasing currency as per schedule. The aim of demonetisation has been to move towards digital transactions," Jaitley added.

Tags: jaitley, demonetisation, cashless society, petrol
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Representational image.

Govt exempts card payments up to Rs 2,000 from service tax

Exemption would enable people to switch to 'alternative' mode of payments, thus encouraging digital economy.
08 Dec 2016 12:08 PM

World Gallery

A strong undersea earthquake rocked Indonesia's Aceh province early on Wednesday, killing at least 52 people and causing dozens of buildings to collapse.

Strong earthquake rattles Indonesia killing dozens, injuring several
Cuba is nearing the end of its nine-day public mourning for Fidel Castro with a second massive rally in honor of the revolutionary leader. (Photos: AP)

Cuba nears end of mourning for Fidel Castro with second big rally
Hundreds of Cuban exiles in Miami rallied on Wednesday for freedom and democracy on the communist island following the death of revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.

Miami exiles rally for Cuba freedom after Castro's death
Havana plunged into mourning Saturday and celebrations erupted in Miami at the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, whose iron-fisted rule defied the United States for a half century. (Photos: AP)

Miami's joyous Cubans hope for change with Fidel Castro's death
Former President Fidel Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 US presidents during his half century rule, has died at age 90.

Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro dies at 90
A suicide truck bomb killed about 100 people, most of them Iranian Shi'ite pilgrims, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad on Thursday.

ISIS truck bomb in Iraq sows carnage among Shiite pilgrims
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Comedian Vir Das has a fitting response for supporters of political parties

Comedy isn't democratic, but democracy shouldn't be so comedic either (Photo: Facebook)
 

Modi’s story of beggar using swipe machine was promotional video made by Hyderabad Co

The beggar agreed to do the role for Numero Graphics for a small fee. (Photo: YouTube grab)
 

Muslim owned London restaurant offers free Chritmas meals for the homeless

The gesture is receiving a lot of praise (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Did you think I would win?': How Trump greets candidates

President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

UK: Woman returns book to library 130 years after her 'grandfather stole it'

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man chops off puppy's legs in Dwarka

Puppy with its legs chopped off. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Farmers the economic backbone of India, note ban will benefit them: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

PoK nationals held for guiding Uri terrorists were teen school boys: report

Image for representational purpose only

Panneerselvam, other ministers meet Sasikala at Jayalalithaa's residence

V. Sasikala arrives to pay tribute to political commentator Cho Ramaswamy in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Padmanabhaswamy temple will allow only sari-clad women: Kerala HC

Sri Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo: File)

For God’s sake, do your job, transact business in Parl: Prez to MPs

President Pranab Mukherjee. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham