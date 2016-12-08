Nation, Current Affairs

Miscalculation of balance may have caused tipping over of INS Betwa: Parrikar

PTI
Published Dec 8, 2016, 1:38 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2016, 2:38 am IST
Parrikar, who has been briefed by Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, spoke about the importance of centre of gravity.
Defence minister Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)
 Defence minister Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Defence minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday indicated that one of the reasons for tipping over of guided missile frigate INS Betwa during undocking at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai could be “miscalculation of balance”.

Parrikar, who has been briefed by Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, spoke about the importance of centre of gravity.

He explained that when a ship undergoes refit, a lot of machines and fixtures like propeller, engine, etc are removed due to which the balance gets disturbed.

“You are supposed to maintain it. Some-thing must have gone wrong in that,” Parrikar said speaking at an event here.

He said there could have been a “miscalculation” and added that a board of inquiry is on and it will pinpoint the reasons.

Parrikar was responding to a question as to whether the INS Betwa accident showed Navy’s inability to absorb high technology. Rear Admiral Deepak Bali, Flag-Officer offshore defence advisory group, is heading the board.

The 3,850-tonne ship, with a length of 126 metres, tipped over while it was being undocked. The mast of the ship hit the dockyard ground.

It was docked for repairs and while being returned to water — a process that involves tipping the ship — the system tripped and the ship fell sideways.

Tags: defence minister manohar parrikar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Chanjae Lee loved spending time with his grandchildren in Brazil and would drive them to school everyday. But things changed when their parents (Lee’s daughter and her husband) decided to move back to South Korea. (Photo: Instagram/ @drawings_for_my_grandchildren)

Korean man learns social media to share drawings with grandchildren
St Nicholas is celebrated in Europe as the bringer of gifts and Father Christmas and Santa Claus are derived from him (Photo: AP/Facebook)

Angels and demons in Prague streets for St. Nicholas Day
From Santa Run in Athens to Santa's flooding a skiing town in Maine, the festive season's arrival was marked with such events (Photo: AP/AFP)

People dressed as Santa Claus welcome festive season
The festival was held first in 2000 and attracts tourists from India as well as across the world (Photo: PTI)

Robust display of culture at Nagaland's 'Hornbill Festival'
Oscar Wilde once wrote that

Twitter finds similarities between paparazzi pictures and classic art
Donald Trump said in a meeting that the media should use good pictures of him instead of the one with a double chin (Photo: Twitter/Imgur)

Here's what the internet did to the double chin picture Trump hates
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virender Sehwag figures in his own favourites list

Sehwag's humorous posts on micro-blogging site Twitter is a much talked about phenomenon now. (Photo: AFP)
 

Virat Kohli’s tweet defending Anushka Sharma is 2016’s golden tweet

Virat Kohli tweet supporting Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was declared as the ‘Golden Tweet’ of 2016. (Photo: PTI)
 

American author slammed for suggesting London has gone 'all Islamic'

She said she hadn't been to London in 20 years (Photo: Twitter)
 

They (Raees makers) are following us. I would have never done this: Rakesh Roshan

Shah Rukh Khan and hrithik and Rakesh Roshan.
 

Is Kylie Jenner the new Kim Kardashian of the Internet?

(Photo: Kylie Jenner's Instagram)
 

Ranveer to have his own wax statue, first amongst contemporaries to get one

The film, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, will release on December 09. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao seeks Prime Minister's help to go cashless

K Chandrashekar Rao and Narendra Modi

Cyclone expected to hit central Andhra Pradesh

Some meteorologists are expecting it to spare Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: AFP)

Telangana: Cheaper cement and sand help to build 2BHK houses for poor

To break the deadlock, the state government held talks with cement companies to supply cement for cheaper rate recently. (Representational image)

Can file case by itself: Enforcement Directorate to Hyderabad HC

Hyderabad High Court

Telangana govt fails in implementing Citizen’s Charter

Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham