Miscalculation of balance may have caused tipping over of INS Betwa: Parrikar

New Delhi: Defence minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday indicated that one of the reasons for tipping over of guided missile frigate INS Betwa during undocking at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai could be “miscalculation of balance”.

Parrikar, who has been briefed by Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, spoke about the importance of centre of gravity.

He explained that when a ship undergoes refit, a lot of machines and fixtures like propeller, engine, etc are removed due to which the balance gets disturbed.

“You are supposed to maintain it. Some-thing must have gone wrong in that,” Parrikar said speaking at an event here.

He said there could have been a “miscalculation” and added that a board of inquiry is on and it will pinpoint the reasons.

Parrikar was responding to a question as to whether the INS Betwa accident showed Navy’s inability to absorb high technology. Rear Admiral Deepak Bali, Flag-Officer offshore defence advisory group, is heading the board.

The 3,850-tonne ship, with a length of 126 metres, tipped over while it was being undocked. The mast of the ship hit the dockyard ground.

It was docked for repairs and while being returned to water — a process that involves tipping the ship — the system tripped and the ship fell sideways.