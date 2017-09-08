Gurgaon: 7-yr-old boy found with throat slit in school toilet

Body of a class 2 student was recovered from a washroom of Ryan International School in Gurgaon’s Bhondsi. (Photo: ANI)

Gurgaon: In a horrific turn of events, the body of a class two student was recovered on Friday from a washroom of Ryan International School in Gurgaon’s Bhondsi.

The seven-year-old’s throat was slit open and a knife was found alongside his body.

The minor victim has been identified as Pradyuman Thakur.

Police are looking at CCTV footage of the area to carry on with the investigation.

The incident comes to the fore days after the mysterious death of a 10-year-old boy at GD Goenka School, Ghaziabad.

The class four student had slipped and fallen in the school corridor.

Further details are awaited.