Burhan Wani’s death anniversary: Curfew in Tral, restrictions across Kashmir

Srinagar: Authorities clamped curfew in three towns including Tral in Kashmir and imposed restrictions on the movement of people in the rest of the valley to foil the separatists' plan to hold a rally on Saturday to mark the first anniversary of the killing of militant commander Burhan Wani.

Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in strength across Kashmir to handle any security challenges.

Curfew was imposed in Tral, the native town of Wani, in Pulwama district as a precautionary measure to maintain peace in the valley, a senior police official said.

The joint separatist camp, including Hurriyat Conference factions led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik-led JKLF, has asked the people to march to Tral to pay tributes to Wani, who was killed in an encounter with security forces on this day last year.

The official said curfew had also been imposed in Sophian town of South Kashmir and Trehgam in North Kashmir's Kupwara district. "Elsewhere in the valley, restrictions on the movement of people are being strictly enforced," he added.

All the examinations scheduled for Saturday have been postponed by universities.

Normal life came to a standstill in the valley due to a strike call given by the separatists and the curfew-like restrictions imposed by the authorities.

Shops and business establishments remained closed while vehicles remained off the roads, the official said, adding that the situation was peaceful so far.