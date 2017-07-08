Nation, Current Affairs

Burhan Wani’s death anniversary: Curfew in Tral, restrictions across Kashmir

PTI
Published Jul 8, 2017, 11:55 am IST
Updated Jul 8, 2017, 11:58 am IST
Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in strength across Kashmir to handle any security challenges.
Curfew was imposed in Tral, the native town of Wani, in Pulwama district as a precautionary measure to maintain peace in the valley (Photo: File | PTI)
 Curfew was imposed in Tral, the native town of Wani, in Pulwama district as a precautionary measure to maintain peace in the valley (Photo: File | PTI)

Srinagar: Authorities clamped curfew in three towns including Tral in Kashmir and imposed restrictions on the movement of people in the rest of the valley to foil the separatists' plan to hold a rally on Saturday to mark the first anniversary of the killing of militant commander Burhan Wani.

Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in strength across Kashmir to handle any security challenges.

Curfew was imposed in Tral, the native town of Wani, in Pulwama district as a precautionary measure to maintain peace in the valley, a senior police official said.

The joint separatist camp, including Hurriyat Conference factions led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik-led JKLF, has asked the people to march to Tral to pay tributes to Wani, who was killed in an encounter with security forces on this day last year.

The official said curfew had also been imposed in Sophian town of South Kashmir and Trehgam in North Kashmir's Kupwara district. "Elsewhere in the valley, restrictions on the movement of people are being strictly enforced," he added.

All the examinations scheduled for Saturday have been postponed by universities.

Normal life came to a standstill in the valley due to a strike call given by the separatists and the curfew-like restrictions imposed by the authorities.

Shops and business establishments remained closed while vehicles remained off the roads, the official said, adding that the situation was peaceful so far.

Tags: burhan wani's death anniversary, curfew, hizbul mujahideen, restrictions in kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Passionate Virat Kohli celebrates his record-breaking ton vs Windies in style

Virat Kohli, who scored 18th ODI ton in run-chase, surpassed Sachin Tendulkar in the list of cricketers with most ODI hundreds in run-chase. (Photo: AP)
 

Team India star Harbhajan Singh to turn singer, teams up with music composer Mithoon

Harbhajan's single will be sung in Hindi and English combined, and will premiere in December this year. (Photo: PTI)
 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 for Rs 1,099: What are these pre-GST offers on WhatsApp?

You should stay away from such scams and never click on any links in messages from WhatsApp, Messenger, SMS or emails. Also refrain from sharing it with your friends and family, who can also fall victim to such scams.
 

Apple to use OLED displays in all iPhones launching next year: report

the iPhone 8 is said to sport OLED screen, while the other two—iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus to come with LCD display. (Photo: 9to5mac)
 

Govinda vents his anger on Jagga Jassos makers after his part removed from film

Govinda with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif on the sets of 'Jagga Jasoos.'
 

NASA's Hubble spots 'Hidden Galaxy'

A beautiful mixture of hot, blue star-forming regions, redder, cooler regions of gas, and dark lanes of opaque dust can be seen, all swirling together around a bright core. (representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maharashtra: Now, kits to detect beef in just 30 minutes

The samples which test positive will be taken to labs for further analysis, he said, adding the kit will help police register an FIR based on a prima facie report.(Representational Image)

So, let's talk green: Let G20 lead the way on climate change

This serious effort by these global investors is significant beyond their statement to the G20 leaders. (Photo: AFP)

Karnataka: Nanjangud in 2018 – Can PWD Minister get son ticket?

PWD Minister Dr H.C. Mahadevappa with son Sunil Bose in a file photograph

Cloud seeding – Will it succeed in Karnataka?

In addition, approvals of the Union ministries of home and defence and the Indian Air Force are pre-requisite for cloud seeding. 

Hyderabad: Traffic police publicise penalty points system

The awareness programme will continue till the end of this month The penalty point system will come into effect from August 1.(Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham