CBI raids RJD chief Lalu Prasad, kin, files fresh corruption case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PRAMOD KUMAR AND NAYEAR AZAD
Published Jul 8, 2017, 1:27 am IST
Updated Jul 8, 2017, 1:37 am IST
Simultaneous raids were conducted in Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and Gurugram.
RJD Chief Lalu Prasad addressing a press conference with his son and deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav at his residence in Patna on Friday after CBI raids at his premises. (Photo: PTI)
 RJD Chief Lalu Prasad addressing a press conference with his son and deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav at his residence in Patna on Friday after CBI raids at his premises. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi/Patna: RJD chief Lalu Yadav and his family members, including wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi, faced fresh trouble on Friday as the CBI charged them with corruption in connection with a land scam and raided their 12 premises in Patna and other cities.

Simultaneous raids were conducted in Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and Gurugram over alleged irregularities in tenders allotted to a private company — Sujata Hotels —  for development, maintenance and operation of two railway hotels in Ranchi and Puri.

CBI additional director Rakesh Asthana said that the tender process was allegedly rigged in favour of Sujata Hotels by Mr Yadav during his tenure as Union railway minister in 2004. 

Besides Mr Yadav and his family members, others named in the fresh FIR were former union minister Prem Gupta’s wife Sarla Gupta, Sujata Hotels directors Vijay Kochhar, and Vinay Kochhar and former managing director of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism  Corporation (IRCTC) T.K. Goyel. 

