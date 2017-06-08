 LIVE !  :  Gunathilaka had anchored the Sri Lanka innings well, after Dickwella's wicket. (Photo: AP) LIVE| CT17 Ind vs SL: Umesh-Dhoni combine to affect Gunathilaka run out
 
Nation, Current Affairs

TN: FERA charges framed against Dinakaran, hearing on June 22

ANI
Published Jun 8, 2017, 7:28 pm IST
Updated Jun 8, 2017, 7:28 pm IST
Dinakaran refuted all the charges read out by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S Malarmathy, saying they are ‘false’.
AIADMK (Amma) leader T T V Dinakaran. (Photo: PTI)
 AIADMK (Amma) leader T T V Dinakaran. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu: The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Egmore on Thursday framed charges against All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (Amma) faction leader T T V Dinakaran in connection with a Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) case registered against him.

When Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S Malarmathy read out charges against him, Dinakaran refuted all the charges, saying they are 'false'.

Dinakaran is facing two cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him for alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA).

The court had framed charges against him for illegally routing 1.04 dollar in foreign exchange without taking permission from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and deposited it in the current account of Dipper Investments Ltd., a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, with Barclays Bank, Sutton, United Kingdom.

The second case pertains to the transfer of 44.37 lakh pounds through West Bank Ltd, Ireland, allegedly breaching FERA provisions.

The case will now be heard on June 22.

Tags: ttv dinakaran, aiadmk (amma), fera, enforcement directorate
Location: India, Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The inspiring tale of the first transgender HR executive from Kerala

She finally came out after being unable to live a lie (Photo: Facebook)
 

Gujarat student Varshil Shah who scored 99.99% opts to be monk

Gujarat topper Varshil Shah opts to be a monk. (Photo: Faceebook | screengrab)
 

Would you fancy Apple branded sneakers for $15,000?

The white sneakers feature the old rainbow Apple logo on the side. The shoes are extremely rare, not because they are old but they never left the prototype stage.
 

French Open 2017: Rohan Bopanna, Gabriela Dabrowski clinch mixed-doubles title

Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowskibeat beat Colombia’s Robert Farah and Germany’s Anna-Lena Groenefeld 2-6, 6-2, 12-10 to win the French Open mixed doubles title. (Photo: AP)
 

Arafat Sunny admits to 2nd wife, 'wants to keep both wives'

Left arm spinner Arafat Sunny was arrested in January and taken into custody after Nasrin Sultana filed the case against him, but at the time it was not known that the pair had married. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: This mysterious ‘walking’ fish in Indonesia is baffling scientists

The orange-brown coloured fish appears to be walking on the ocean floor with short breaks with the help of supposedly evolved pectoral fins. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gujarat student Varshil Shah who scored 99.99% opts to be monk

Gujarat topper Varshil Shah opts to be a monk. (Photo: Faceebook | screengrab)

Kerala: LDF, UDF dub cattle sale ban 'fascist'; adopt resolution against Centre

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: File)

Army to use 'through the wall' radar in encounters to curb civilian deaths

Army deploys Divyachakshu (divine eye) in Kashmir to detect terrorists hiding in wall cavities, false ceiling. (Photo: Representation/PTI)

Your welfare is country's welfare: Yogi asks farmers to be part of political agenda

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)

Rajasthan police to examine if Rahul violated traffic norms enroute to MP

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi enroute to Mandsaur in MP. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham