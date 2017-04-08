 LIVE !  :  Kedar Jadhav’s counterattacking fifty led Royal Challengers Bangalore’s fightback after Delhi Daredevils had scalped early wickets. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE! IPL 2017, RCB vs DD: Delhi Daredevils strike back, RCB 6 down
 
Refusing to sing Vande Mataram shows narrow mindedness: Yogi Adityanath

PTI
Published Apr 8, 2017, 8:54 pm IST
Updated Apr 8, 2017, 8:55 pm IST
His remarks came against the backdrop of SP corporators protesting a proposal to make singing of national song compulsory.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Amid the row over ‘Vande Mataram’, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday hit out at those refusing to sing the national song, saying it reflected their “narrow mindedness”.

“Some people are saying that we will not sing Vande Matram... we want this country to move ahead in the 21st century and the matter of dispute is that we will sing Vande Matram or not...this is a matter of concern,” he said.

“We will have to find a way out to overcome this narrow mindedness,” Adityanath said.

The CM was speaking at a book release function at the Raj Bhawan in Lucknow.

His remarks came against the backdrop of Samajwadi Party corporators protesting a proposal to make singing of the national song compulsory at commencement of proceedings of a meeting of Allahabad municipal corporation.

The recent incident came days after municipal corporations in Meerut and Varanasi too witnessed similar ruckus over the issue.

Recalling the 150th anniversary functions of the Allahabad high court, the chief minister said it had commenced with the rendition of ‘Vande Matram’.

“It was such a good sight... it was a grand function, a historical one. The Prime Minister of the country was present at the concluding function. The Chief Justice of India and the Governor of the state were also present. The function itself started with the national song,” the chief minister noted.

Tags: yogi adityanath, vande mataram
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

