Nation, Current Affairs

Indian shot dead in US; Sushma says have received report, probe underway

PTI
Published Apr 8, 2017, 12:29 pm IST
Updated Apr 8, 2017, 12:30 pm IST
26-year-old Vikram Jaryal was shot dead allegedly by two masked armed robbers in San Francisco.
Family of Vikram Jaryal mourns his death in his hometown Hoshiarpur. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Family of Vikram Jaryal mourns his death in his hometown Hoshiarpur. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: India has received a report on the shootout incident resulting in the death of its national in the US' Washington state and is coordinating with the investigative agencies, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Saturday.

The Minister also said that the Indian Consulate in San Francisco is helping the family of 26-year-old Vikram Jaryal, who was shot dead allegedly by two masked armed robbers.

"I have received a report on the shootout incident resulting in the tragic death of Indian national Vikram Jaryal in Washington State USA," Swaraj tweeted.

"The victim was only 26 years old and had reached US only 25 days back. He was working at the gas station of a family friend," she said in a series of tweets.

Jaryal, who worked as a clerk at AM-PM Gas Station in Yakima city, was behind the counter when the incident happened. His family had yesterday sought Swaraj's help to bring his body back.

"On 6 April two miscreants entered the shop at 1.30 am. They snatched cash from victim and shot on his chest. This resulted in his death," Swaraj said.

Sushma Swaraj tweets

"We are coordinating with the investigative agencies. They have got the CCTV footage and are in the process of apprehending the culprits," she said

"Our consulate in San Francisco is helping the family and following this up with the Police authorities," she added. Jaryal hailed from Hoshiarpur district in Punjab.

Tags: indian shot dead, sushma swaraj, vikram jaryal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Spain celebrates the mask festival in a traditional carnival with different characters including both animate and inanimate objects. (Photo: AP)

Spain celebrates colourful mask parade ahead of carnival celebrations
Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Globe-trotting couple earns thousands of dollars per Instagram shot
Creative photographer Kamal Bagirli places historical photos at their locations today and it is mesmerising. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man blends past with the present and it's breathtaking
Fanzara is a small Spanish country village whose handful of mostly elderly residents were once so bitterly divided that their allegiance to one camp or the other determined which bar they frequented (Photo: AFP)

Street art helps residents of Spanish village overcome their differences
The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Vibrant display of culture at Assam's river festival
Eiswelt Gelato in Westminster are the founders of animal shaped gelatos that inspired by cartoon characters too. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These ice creams with a twist will brighten your day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Your YouTube video will need 10,000 views to start making money

YouTube will now start blocking ads to videos that receive a low interest — less than 10,000 views.
 

Shah Rukh and AbRam get matching tattoos as they cheer for KKR in the stands

Shah Rukh and Abram during the IPL match. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Lungs full of smoke’, Kamal Haasan safe after fire breaks out at his house

Kamal Haasan didn't have any major release in 2016.
 

IPL 2017: Bereaved Rishabh Pant joins Delhi Daredevils ahead of RCB tie

Rishabh Pant's father, who had been ill for a long time, passed away in Roorkee on Tuesday and the young Delhi Daredevils wicketkeeper-batsman rushed home to attend to his father's funeral. (Photo: Instagram)
 

AB de Villiers takes some credit for a calmer Virat Kohli

AB de Villiers claims to have assisted his IPL teammate in learning to stay calm under pressure. (Photo: AFP)
 

Pakistani cricketer jailed in wife beating case in UK

The judge had let Bashir off jail time last month in order to not ruin his career. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad reaches Mumbai; to meet Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad at Parliament during the budget session, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

RK Nagar bypoll: Rs 89 cr channelled for voters, reveal IT raids in TN

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar in an argument with the police personnel during a raid at his residance by the Income Tax department in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

IT sleuths, who raided TN minister's house, verbally abused by AIADMK leaders

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijaya Baskar with Income Tax department officials during a raid by them at his residence in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

All Indian embassy officials safe in Sweden attack: Sushma Swaraj

A destroyed truck is pulled away by a service car after it was driven into a department store in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo: AP)

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to visit Ajmer dargah on Sunday

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina waves to media as her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi watches on her arrival in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham