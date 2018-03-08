search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  The Virat Kohli-less side lost their opening encounter to Sri Lanka by five wickets on Tuesday, despite a knock of 90 by opener Shikhar Dhawan, which led the visitors to 174. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| 2018 Nidahas Trophy, Bangladesh vs India: Unadkat removes Soumya Sarkar early
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Blow to D-gang: Dawood aide Farooq Takla extradited to India from Dubai

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 8, 2018, 9:40 am IST
Updated Mar 8, 2018, 10:01 am IST
Takla, against whom a Red Corner Notice was issued in 1995, fled the country soon after 13 blasts rocked Mumbai in 1993.
Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Farooq Takla has been brought to Mumbai after being deported from Dubai on Thursday. (Photo: File)
 Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Farooq Takla has been brought to Mumbai after being deported from Dubai on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough, underworld don and 1993 Mumbai serial blasts prime accused Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Farooq Takla has been brought to Mumbai after being deported from Dubai on Thursday.

Farooq Takla was flown to Mumbai on Thursday morning.

 

Takla is currently at the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) office in Mumbai and will be produced before the TADA (Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act) court later on Thursday.

Farroq Takla, against whom a Red Corner Notice was issued in 1995, fled the country soon after 13 blasts rocked the Mumbai city in 1993.

"This is a huge success. He was involved in 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts the links of which can be traced back to Dubai. This is a big-blow to D-Gang," Senior Advocate Ujjwal Nikam said. 

Farooq Takla faces criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and several other charges. 

Also Read: Dawood Ibrahim will return to India only if conditions met: lawyer

In 2017, fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar was arrested in Mumbai in connection with a case of extortion.

Dawood Ibrahim masterminded the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts in which 257 people were killed and over 700 were injured. He has been listed as a global terrorist by a committee of the UN Security Council.

Tags: dawood ibrahim, farroq takla, 1993 mumbai serial blast, cbi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Want to revisit Sridevi’s iconic films at theatre on Women’s Day? Here’s your chance

Sridevi in a still from 'Chandni.'
 

Prince Charles appoints Indian-origin steel tycoon as Industrial Cadets envoy

‘Gupta is doing so much to apply real imagination, innovative thinking and sustainable rejuvenation to our nation’s heavy industries,’ said the 68-year-old Prince of Wales. (Photo: File)
 

Coca Cola to launch alcoholic drink

Coca-Cola's new drink is said to be a twist on Japan's popular Chu-Hi alcopop beverage. (Photo: AP)
 

OnePlus 6 leaked again with larger display, better specs

The OnePlus 6 will be powered by a Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 chipset. (Representative imgae)
 

International Women's Day 2018: Here's everything you need to know

The annual "international women's day" was first organised by the German socialist and theorist Clara Zetkin.
 

Queen Elizabeth gave Meghan Markle's secret baptism a miss

Meghan agreed to do get baptised before her wedding to Harry out of respect for the Queen, who is the head of the Church of England. (Photo: DC File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

How can today's boys in low-waist jeans protect sisters: Raj Women's Panel Chief

Rajasthan Women's Commission chairperson Suman Sharma said, 'We need to prepare boys with broad chests and it is our responsibility and the responsibility of mothers to inculcate values among the children.' (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ Suman Sharma)

Would like to see BJP reaction: Chandrababu Naidu on pulling out 2 ministers

The decision was announced by Chandrababu Naidu at a press conference in Amaravati late on Wednesday after a meeting with his party ministers. (Photo: ANI | File)

Refusal of special status to Andhra: TDP to pull out 2 ministers from Centre

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu said two ministers will send in their resignations on Thursday morning as the Centre had not kept its promises. (Photo: PTI | File)

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu pleads Centre for sops in Assembly

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Now, Kerala NGO supports night traffic ban in Bandipur

Pointing out that the vehicles going through the park cause pollution and disturb its wildlife , Mr Badhushah says the night ban particularly helps the slow moving and ground dwelling species such as the mouse deer, striped neck mongoose, ruddy mongoose, porcupines, small Indian civet, brown palm civet as well as larger animals like the elephant, tiger and leopard.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham