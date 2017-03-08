Nation, Current Affairs

Will fight till probe is ordered into Jayalalithaa's death: Panneerselvam

PTI
Published Mar 8, 2017, 9:15 pm IST
Updated Mar 8, 2017, 9:27 pm IST
O Panneerselvam-led AIADMK faction on Wednesday observed a day-long fast across Tamil Nadu demanding a probe into the death of Jayalalithaa.
Dissident AIADMK leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam with supporters during their day-long fast demanding CBI probe into alleged suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of late Chief Minister J Jayalalilthaa. (Photo: PTI)
 Dissident AIADMK leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam with supporters during their day-long fast demanding CBI probe into alleged suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of late Chief Minister J Jayalalilthaa. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: In its first public protest, the O Panneerselvam-led AIADMK faction on Wednesday observed a day-long fast across Tamil Nadu demanding a probe into the death of J Jayalalithaa.

Winding up the protest, which saw the participation of hundreds of supporters here and in the district headquarters, Panneerselvam said he was ready to face any probe into the "suspicious" circumstances surrounding the death of Jayalalithaa.

The fast was led by senior leader E Madusudanan and attended by C Ponnaiyan and P H Pandian among others.

Similar hunger strikes were staged across the state. In Avadi, former School Education Minister K Pandiarajan led the protest. In Tirunelveli, it was held under the leadership of former MP Manoj Pandian.

In Coimbatore, more than 2,000 AIADMK workers, including local MLAs P C Arukutty, O K Chinnaraj and P G R Arunkumar, participated in the fast.

Addressing the participants at the Rajarathinam Stadium here, Panneerselvam hit out at AIADMK chief V K Sasikala and her family, saying "our fight will continue till a judicial inquiry or a CBI probe is ordered".

"To retrieve our party from the clutches of V K Sasikala, to get back our government from the hold of her family, our dharma yudh will continue. We are ready to make sacrificies for it," Panneerselvam, who revolted against the party leadership last month, said.

He also disputed the remarks of state Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan that he (Panneerselvam) was also apprised of Jayalalithaa's serious condition on December 5, saying he was not informed about the former Chief Minister's health status. Panneerselvam threatened to file a case against him if he did not withdraw a statement he made on Monday while releasing medical reports of Jayalalithaa.

On March 6, Radhakrishnan, quoting hospital reports, had said that senior ministers and political leaders including Panneerselvam were apprised of the serious condition of Jayalalithaa on December 5.

Citing this, Panneerselvam said, "As far as I am concerned, no information was conveyed to me. If he does not withdraw his statement, I categorically state that I will file a case against him in court."

He said not once were they allowed to see Amma though they had stayed put at the hospital all along. The Sasikala camp did not even listen to suggestions that Jayalalithaa should be taken to the UK or the US for treatment, he claimed.

Referring to Health Minister C Vijayabaskar's remarks that "Panneerselvam will be first inquired if there were to be a judicial inquiry", he said he was ready to face any probe.

"Let them come and inquire, I will tell them what happened," the three-time former Chief Minister said.

True to the legacy of late leaders M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, "this party and the government will always be of the people and by the people", Panneerselvam said.

Tags: panneerselvam, jayalalithaa, death, investigation
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were clicked by the shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Anushka, Varun, Alia, Sushant, other stars are a class apart
Kriti Sanon and Richa Chadha dazzled on the ramp at the India Beach Fashion Show held in Goa on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kriti Sanon and Richa Chadha redefine elegance on the ramp
Vidya Balan and the team of her film 'Begum Jaan' shot for an episode of Kapil Sharma's show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya Balan gets her Begum Jaan team on Kapil Sharma's show
With her film 'Phillauri' up for release, Anushka Sharma made an appearance on Kapil Sharma's show on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka Sharma has a gala time on Kapil Sharma's show
Akshay Kumar lauched a new version of his iconic song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast', from the film 'Machine' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay launches new version of Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast with Mustafa-Kiara
The team of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' held a screening of their film in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Varun, Karan show Badrinath Ki Dulhania to their families and others
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

I should've been careful: Randeep Hooda on trolling Gurmehar Kaur

Randeep Hooda
 

Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara share their sledge to Australia

Cheteshwar Pujara revealed in the video what he said to Australian opener David Warner to unsettle the batsman (Photo: Screengrab)
 

A dacoit liked me more than Indian selectors: 600 Ranji wicket-taker Rajinder Goel

Rajinder Goel revealed a rather interesting letter he received three decades ago. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Facebook post about Sikh man helping Muslim woman goes viral

The post has struck a chord in times of racism and Islamophobia (Photo: Facebook)
 

'Same sh*t, different year': Here's why Kriti Sanon is not celebrating Women's Day

Screengrab from the video
 

'Wish women gave men as much happiness as Sunny': RGV under fire for his sexist tweet

Under fire, Ram Gopal Varma soon replied to his controversial tweet on Sunny Leone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Abolish tax on sanitary napkins: Congress to Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)

Gender sensitisation has to start from home: CJI Khehar

Chief Justice of India J S Khehar. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Swachh Shakti 2017: Woman sarpanch from UP stopped from meeting Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan during

Cong, BJP demand judicial probe into farmer suicides in Odisha

(Representational Image)

J&K: 3 arrested, Hizbul Mujahideen module busted, say police

Jammu and Kashmir police. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham