One terrorist killed as anti-terror operation in Lucknow ends

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 8, 2017, 3:49 am IST
Updated Mar 8, 2017, 4:07 am IST
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to UP DGP Javeed Ahmad, who briefed him about the action taken.
UP ATS personnel during their operation against a suspected terrorists holed up inside a building in the Thakurganj area of Lucknow on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: Finally, after almost 12 hours, the Lucknow siege came to an end with one terrorist killed in anti-terror operation. ADG Daljit Chaudhary said that the earlier reports of two terrorists holed up in the Thakurganj's house was false. After the anti-terror operation, one body was recovered, along with arms including a pistol, a revolver and a knife.

The attack is believed to have been influenced by terror group ISIS, with possible links to a train blast in Madhya Pradesh carried out earlier in the day. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to UP DGP Javeed Ahmad, who briefed him about the action taken.

A nationwide alert has been sounded, and security beefed up in UP, particularly in the 40 Assembly seats in eastern Uttar Pradesh going to the polls Wednesday. “We are alert. We have sounded an alert all over the country,” Union minister of state for home, Hansraj Ahir said.

ADG Daljit Chaudhary said, "One terrorist killed as Anti-terror operation in Lucknow's outskirts ends after almost 12 hours; earlier reports of two
terrorists holed up in the house false"

