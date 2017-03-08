Lucknow terror suspect self-taught radical, no proof of ISIS links: ADG UP

Lucknow: After successfully gunning down suspected ISIS terror accused Saifullah, Additional Director General of the Uttar Pradesh Police (ADG UP) Daljeet Chaudhary on Wednesday said the youth was self-radicalised and was influenced by 'literature'.

"These days, people self-radicalise themselves. They read their literature and come under its influence. Also, they follow social media for the same," Chaudhary told the media in Lucknow.

The police recovered eight pistols, three passports, more than 600 cartridges, bomb-making instruments, timers, wires, compass etc.

"45 grams gold and foreign currency was also recovered," he said.

"The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) accompanied by civil police completed the operation. When we reached the spot, the self-proclaimed, self-radicalised ISIS youth locked up himself inside the building and started talking about martyrdom," he said.

"We tried to convince him to come out but he kept firing at us. Tear-gas shells were thrown at him. He died in an exchange of fire between him and the police," he further said.

The ADG also informed that the four youth, who were living in the building, were the ones responsible for the IED blast that took place yesterday in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train.

"4 were living there. They only did the IED blast in Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train," he said

"The police have arrested the three terrorists named mastermind Atif Muzaffar and Md. Danish - both residents of Kanpur - and Syed Meer Hussain," he added.

The cops have also claimed that the accused were a part of ISIS Khorasan module, a terror outfit associated with Al Qaeda.

However, Chaudhary denied having any evidence of ISIS link with the incident.