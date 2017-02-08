Nation, Current Affairs

US bid to brand Masood Azhar as terrorist blocked

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 8, 2017, 1:23 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2017, 4:18 am IST
India has again taken up the matter with China and voiced its objections to Beijing.
Masood Azhar
 Masood Azhar

New Delhi: Highlighting India’s new strategy, the United States — under the Trump administration — has now moved the United Nations to designate Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist but it was swiftly stymied by China which has again opposed the ban.

India has again taken up the matter with China and voiced its objections to Beijing. New Delhi’s efforts earlier to move the proposal was blocked by Beijing. The US — along with France and Britain — had earlier been co-sponsors of the Indian move but after Beijing had blocked the move in December-end, India had held consultations in January this year with the US, UK and France to evolve a new strategy. It seems to have been decided then that the US will now move the proposal instead of India, highlighting the new-found strength of Indo-US ties.

The Trump administration’s resolve to go after radical organisations has further aided New Delhi but Beijing remains a firm backer of Islamabad due to its interests arising from huge Chinese investments in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“We have been informed of this development (China blocking the US move) and the matter has been taken up with the Chinese Government,” ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

According to senior government sources, the US, supported by the UK and France, moved a proposal at the UN’s Sanctions Committee 1267 in the second-half of last month to proscribe Azhar.

The proposal, which was finalised after “consultations” between Washington and New Delhi, said JeM is a designated terror outfit and so its leaders cannot go scot-free, sources said.

Tags: jaish-e-mohammad chief masood azhar

Related Stories

Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar (Photo: File)

Have taken up Azhar issue with Beijing: India after China blocks UN ban again

MEA Spokesperson Vikas Swarup was asked about India's reaction to US pushing for a ban on Azhar in the UN and China yet again blocking it.
07 Feb 2017 7:15 PM
Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar. (Photo: PTI)

'Objective reading' of Azhar case ensures support: US diplomat

China has repeatedly blocked India's efforts to get the JeM chief banned by the world body.
20 Jan 2017 1:56 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Inspiring images of amputees sweating it out at the gym
The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Adorable puppy gets Photoshop treatment from netizens
Mosque celings in Iran and UAE have some of the most colourful and innovative designs as Islamic architecture is a revelation (Photo: Instagram/Imgur)

Kaleidoscopic Islamic architecture in mosques around the world
Couple Louis and Janet D’souza decided to spend their retirement in a way that was way different from what most people do. They undertook a car journey from India to the UK and back – all for a charitable cause. (Photo: Facebook)

Retired Indian couple drives across 52 countries for charity
The four day art fair brings together a number of modern and contemporary artists to present their works (Photo: AP)

Works by modern, contemporary artists on display at India Art fair
The La Candelaria festival celebrates the appearance of the Lady at Candelaria in Tenerife with dances and food. (Photo: AP)

Candelaria cultural festival in Peru
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Joota maaru utaarke? Senior hun mai': Shahid Kapoor tells Harshvardhan Kapoor

Harshvardhan will next be seen in 'Bhavesh Joshi' while Shahid has 'Rangoon' releasing this month.
 

Delhi cricketer Mohit Ahlawat scores 300 in a T20 match

Mohit Ahlawat has played three first-class games for Delhi. (Photo: KK Senthil Kumar/Twitter)
 

US: Woman dies after getting stuck in clothing drop box

Representational image (Photo: File)
 

Virender Sehwag praises Akram for his sportsmanship during Kumble’s 10-74

(Photo: AFP)
 

SRK, Priyanka, Karan Johar can't stop lauding Anushka-Diljit's Phillauri

Helmed by Anshia Lal, 'Phillauri' hits the theatres on March 24.
 

When Salman Khan threatened Varun Dhawan for irking him

Varun shared and Salman Khan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

With Modi scheduled to speak tomorrow, BJP issues whip to Rajya Sabha MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

EC recommends crime branch probe into BJP activist's murder

BJP cadres had held protests in all the sub-divisional headquarters of the state. (Representational Image)

I am going to face problems for taking tough decisions: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

3-day global nuclear security meet hosted by India begins tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Gujarat HC issues notice to BSF for scrapping appointment of 561 constables

A division bench of Justice Anant S Dave and Justice A Y Kogje issued notices to BSF offices in Delhi and Ahmedabad which are returnable in two weeks. (Photo: PTI/ Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham