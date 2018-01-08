search on deccanchronicle.com
Palanisamy frets over number of MLAs, doesn’t think about TN people: Dhinakaran

ANI
Published Jan 8, 2018, 4:54 pm IST
Updated Jan 8, 2018, 4:54 pm IST
Dhinakaran slams Tamil Nadu CM over reports of special buses being arranged for the MLAs amidst the ongoing bus strike in the state.
Sidelined All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and newly elected MLA in the Tamil Nadu Secretariat, TTV Dhinakaran slams Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palanisamy. (Photo: ANI)
 Sidelined All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and newly elected MLA in the Tamil Nadu Secretariat, TTV Dhinakaran slams Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palanisamy. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: The sidelined All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and newly elected MLA in the Tamil Nadu Secretariat, TTV Dhinakaran, on Monday slammed Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy over reports of special buses being arranged for the MLAs amidst the ongoing bus strike in the state.

"It clearly shows that the chief minister is only worried about the number of MLAs. He does not think about the state or the people," Dhinakaran told reporters in Chennai.

 

The transport unions in Tamil Nadu called an indefinite strike on Thursday, demanding pay hike among other things.

As the strike entered its fifth day on Monday, reports started doing rounds that special buses were being arranged for the MLAs.

Transport workers have been demanding for a pay revision to Rs 30,000. However, the authorities have only agreed to pay Rs 24,400.

Following the failure of talks on wage revision and clearance of pending dues with Tamil Nadu Transport Minister MR Vijayabaskar, the strike was declared much to the inconvenience of commuters.

On Sunday, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president MK Stalin urged Chief Minister Palanisamy to initiate talks with transport employees and take suitable actions to end the ongoing strike in the state.

Tags: aiadmk, ttv dhinakaran, edappadi k palanisamy, mk stalin
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




