search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Do we live in a banana republic: Shatrughan on UIDAI FIR on journo

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 8, 2018, 5:28 pm IST
Updated Jan 8, 2018, 5:33 pm IST
A media report claimed that it received an offer to buy access into the Aadhaar database in exchange of only Rs 500.
In a second tweet, Sinha congratulated The Editor's Guild of India, 'for strongly taking up this matter and going deep into this.' (Photo: File)
 In a second tweet, Sinha congratulated The Editor's Guild of India, 'for strongly taking up this matter and going deep into this.' (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A furious Shatrughan Sinha again lashed out on Twitter on Monday, asking whether we are living in a banana republic, considering "a journalist is hauled up for reporting alleged truth about malfunctioning and misuse of Aadhar."

The veterun actor-turned-BJP MP said this was clearly "politics of vendetta" and there is no justice served as even the public is being "victimised for coming out honestly for society and the nation."

 

In a second tweet, he congratulated The Editor's Guild of India, "for strongly taking up this matter and going deep into this." 

He also expressed hope that the Union Government and the Supreme Court would take some action on the matter.

In 2017, India slipped three places to 136th in the World Press Freedom Index of 180 nations, compiled by 'Reporters Without Borders'.

Last week, The Tribune had claimed that it received an offer to buy access into the Aadhaar database in exchange of only Rs 500 and was given login details to access the data.

Their journalist, Rachna Khaira, tried to key in an individual's Aadhaar number and was able to see all demographic details of the concerned person.

On the publication of this investigative report, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) denied the allegations of a data breach and lodged a FIR against the journalist.

Tags: shatrughan sinha, unique identification authority of india, aadhaar data breach
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how schools can help tackle childhood obesity

Health campaigner reveals tips children can do at school to tackle the obesity crisis. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Increased risk of death for women after a heart attack: Study

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Paranormal investigator claims he spoke to comedy legend Stan Laurel's ghost

Stan Laurel. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

400-year-old Welsh bible that survived French invasion to go on display

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sushant most overrated actor, Sooraj needs acting classes over gym, says Radhika

Before Radhika Apte's comment, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sooraj Pancholi reportedly had a tiff with each other, before they denied the news.
 

Faf du Plessis' wicket off Jasprit Bumrah, hey Sreesanth, are you watching this?

Jasprit Bumrah’s delivery and Faf du Plessis’ reaction following the wicket during the second innings of the ongoing South Africa versus India Test in Cape Town would perhaps be a reminder how Sreesanth bounced out Jacques Kallis in Durban in 2010. (Photo: AFP / AP / Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Dhinakaran sits quietly in TN Assembly as opposition stages walkout

Amid noisy scenes, sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, who made his debut in the Assembly after having won the RK Nagar bypoll on December 21 by a thumping majority, was seated calmly. (Photo: File)

Palanisamy frets over number of MLAs, doesn’t think about TN people: Dhinakaran

Sidelined All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and newly elected MLA in the Tamil Nadu Secretariat, TTV Dhinakaran slams Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palanisamy. (Photo: ANI)

Chappal Chor Pak: Indo-American protestors slam Jadhav-kin treatment

An agitated protestor said, 'When they stole the chappal of a woman (Jadhav's wife) who was in distress, I hope they can use these also.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Cong, LGBTQ activists welcome SC's decision to reconsider section 377

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India, on Monday said it would reconsider and examine the constitutional validity of section 377. (Photo: File | Representational)

Just revealed tip of iceberg, more to come: Journalist on Aadhaar breach

The journalist had claimed that she received an offer to buy access into the Aadhaar database in exchange of only Rs 500 and was given login details to access the data. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham