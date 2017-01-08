Nation, Current Affairs

YouTube ‘Serial kisser’ says it’s prank, wanted maximum hits online

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAURABH TRIVEDI
Published Jan 8, 2017, 12:41 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2017, 2:42 am IST
The man uploaded the video on his YouTube channel “The Crazy Sumit”.
A TV grab of the man who was seen in the video. — Via web
 A TV grab of the man who was seen in the video. — Via web

New Delhi: The Delhi Police initiated action against a “prankster”, who in an attempt to get “maximum hits” on his YouTube channel have uploaded a video of him kissing unsuspecting women in the Connaught Place area in the name of a prank.

The video has invited scathing criticism and prompted Delhi police to start an investigation into the matter. The man uploaded the video on his YouTube channel “The Crazy Sumit”.

The video shows him walking up to women, kissing them and then running away. In one incident, he was chased down by a boy who was accompanying the woman before he fled the spot. The video triggered massive outrage, with many social media users questioning his obscene act, forcing the YouTuber to take down the video.

He later uploaded an “apology” video where he claimed that he didn’t mean to “hurt” the sentiments of the people and that he “respects women” and thankful to the viewers who have identified his mistake. He said that he has realised his mistake and that he had deleted the video. Later, he also deleted the apology video.  

The Delhi Police has now taken cognisance of the video and are probing the criminal liabilities of the video and are considering what legal actions against can be taken against the YouTuber.

“The video has come to Delhi Police’s notice through the media. We have started the initial technical inquiry. This obscene video is available on Facebook and YouTube links and we are probing this,” said Dependra Pathak, Delhi Police spokesperson and joint commissioner of police (Southwest).

Tags: connaught place, prankster
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

People in greater New Orleans braved the cold and rain Friday to mark the start of the Mardi Gras Season, standing in pre-dawn, windy lines to buy celebratory cakes and closing the evening on a rainy night with costumed street car rides. (Photo: AP)

Mardi Gras season in New Orleans kicks off with cakes, street car rides
Venus is a two face cat that is as popular as any other human on the internet. Her fame can be attributed to the fact that she has two different faces which made her an instant internet sensation. (Photo: Instagram/venustwofacecat)

The life of a famous two-face cat
The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen palaces and sub-zero swimming at Harbin ice festival
HuskMitNavn, a Dutch artist, can make his funny black-and-white drawings jump off the page. He merges both 2D and 3D worlds by simply folding or tweaking the paper. (Photo: Instagram/ @huskmitnavn1)

Cartoons come to life with quirky 3D tricks
Pets are adorable but they are equally hilarious when they manage to get themselves in awkward situations and many such images made it to the internet (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens share images of their dogs landing in hilarious situations
A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Produce store employee admiring his work gets Photoshop treatment
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad: Remote-controlled kites to be introduced during 'Kite 2017'

Representational image. (Photo: File)
 

Beijing to set up environmental police for pollution

China's state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) headquarters and construction buildings at the Central Business District are shrouded by heavy smog in Beijing. (Photo: AP)
 

China to set up world's highest altitude telescopes in Tibet

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Harbhajan deletes tweet questioning team selection for England ODIs, T20s

Harbhajan Singh was not pleased with the exclusion of Karun Nair from the Indian squad for ODIs, T20s and warm-up games against England. (Photo: AFP)
 

Shahid responds to accusation of promoting arranged marriage on Koffee With Karan

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 and are parents to Misha Kapoor.
 

R Ashwin fulfils his wife Prithi’s dream, pledges for eye donation

R Ashwin, who is leading the ICC Test rankings for all-rounders and bowlers, started the new year on a noble note by pledging his eyes. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad HC stays promotions for circle inspectors in Telangana

Hyderabad High Court

Note ban hit Telangana farmers hard: Uttam Kumar Reddy

TRS government, with its wrong policies, has pushed the state into huge debts and financial crisis, says Reddy.(Representational image)

500 Telangana youths stranded in Iraq seek government's help

Iraqi authorities have warned the illegal immigrants to leave the country by paying $2,000 penalty to get their exit passes.

Telangana sets GSDP record in first half, surpasses national average

The GSDP was calculated for the first half of the ongoing financial year (2016-17 April-September).

Despite Opposition's protest, Centre to go ahead with the Budget as slated

Indian Parliament. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham