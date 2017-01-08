Note ban hit farmers hard: Uttam Kumar Reddy

TRS government, with its wrong policies, has pushed the state into huge debts and financial crisis, says Reddy.(Representational image)

Hyderabad: TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday lashed out at the Central government, saying that its demonetisation move has negatively impacted the agricultural sector and affecting the sowing process across the country, especially in TS.

Addressing a dharna organised by former minister Ramreddy Damodar Reddy at Suryapet district headquarters, Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the note ban has drastically reduced the sowing area in the current Rabi season.

According to a rough estimate, as against the normal sowing area of 12.07 lakh hectares in TS, the sowing area, as on January 4, got reduced to 5.57 lakh ha or just 46 per cent, he said.

“This would have an adverse impact agricultural production leading to shortage of food grains and other commodities in the next few months,” the TPCC chief said, adding that demonetisation has dealt a severe blow to the rural economy.

Similarly, small traders, petty businessmen and even housewives were badly hit due to demonetisation, Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

The TPCC chief said that it was the Congress that gave a revenue surplus ‘Telangana’ but the TRS government, with its wrong policies, has pushed the state into huge debts and financial crisis.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly K. Jana Reddy said that the people of Telangana have now realised that Mr Rao only talks and does not implement any scheme. He said that the Congress was set to come to power in TS in the 2019 elections with more than 85 Assembly seats.