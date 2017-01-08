Nation, Current Affairs

Incomplete record of Prime Minister’s foreign trips

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MEHUL R THAKKAR
Published Jan 8, 2017, 12:38 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2017, 12:38 am IST
Expenditure records for 17 of 28 foreign visits made by Prime Minister is unavailable.
Modi has visited 44 countries in his 27 foreign visits. He visited the US four times.
 Modi has visited 44 countries in his 27 foreign visits. He visited the US four times.

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office is lagging behind in maintaining records as the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has either “not received” or is still “processing” bills of chartered flights for 17 of the 27 foreign visits Mr Modi made since May 2014. This was revealed by the accounts department of the PMO in response to an RTI query.

Ever since taking charge as Prime Minister, Mr Modi has visited 44 countries in his 27 foreign visits. He visited the US four times. Mr Modi has visited Bhutan, Nepal, France, China, Russia, Japan, Afghanistan, Singapore and Uzbekistan.
His first foreign visit as Prime Minister was to Bhutan in 2014, and the last till date was to Japan in November 2016, which was shortly after the announcement of demonetisation.

However, according to the RTI reply, the accounts department of the PMO said it is yet to receive bills of expenditure on chartered flights for nine foreign visits that were made by Mr Modi between 2015 and 2016. Whereas, for eight foreign visits undertaken by the Prime Minister, the PMO said the bills are under process.

According to the data, Rs 77.91 crore was spent in 2014 on chartered flights that were used for travelling for five foreign visits to countries like Brazil, Japan and Bhutan. However, the PMO did not share the data for costs incurred by using Indian Air Force’s Boeing Business Jet for visits to countries such as Singapore, Bangladesh and Iran in 2015 and 2016.

Tags: narendra modi, foreign visits
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York (Photo: AP)

Congress attacks ‘NRI PM’ Narendra Modi on foreign trips

'NRI PM has gone again on a foreign trip for self-promotion and selfies': Congress
24 Sep 2015 8:02 PM
BJP party president Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

Modi’s foreign trips more fruitful, says Amit Shah

No one noticed visits of ‘Mauni Baba’, says BJP chief.
11 Jun 2016 2:13 AM

Sports Gallery

India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
India have had a great year so far, defeating West Indies, New Zealand and England in Test series, and also making it to the final of the ICC World T20, which was held in the country. Here’s a look at some of the Indian cricketers who did well in 2016. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricketers who shone bright
Deccan Chronicle takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: AFP/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad: Remote-controlled kites to be introduced during 'Kite 2017'

Representational image. (Photo: File)
 

Beijing to set up environmental police for pollution

China's state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) headquarters and construction buildings at the Central Business District are shrouded by heavy smog in Beijing. (Photo: AP)
 

China to set up world's highest altitude telescopes in Tibet

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Harbhajan deletes tweet questioning team selection for England ODIs, T20s

Harbhajan Singh was not pleased with the exclusion of Karun Nair from the Indian squad for ODIs, T20s and warm-up games against England. (Photo: AFP)
 

Shahid responds to accusation of promoting arranged marriage on Koffee With Karan

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 and are parents to Misha Kapoor.
 

R Ashwin fulfils his wife Prithi’s dream, pledges for eye donation

R Ashwin, who is leading the ICC Test rankings for all-rounders and bowlers, started the new year on a noble note by pledging his eyes. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj booked for remarks against Muslims

Sakshi Maharaj, BJP MP from Unnao (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court cautions High Courts, says can’t stay arrests on quash plea

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Hyderabad school official charged for abetting student's suicide

Image for representational purpose only

Kiran Bedi says she will quit Lt Gen post in May 2018

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. (Photo: PTI)

‘Triple talaq evil, use it to divorce the gun’: RSS leader

RSS leader Indresh Kumar. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham