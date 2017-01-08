Nation, Current Affairs

20 world class varsities in India soon: Prakash Javadekar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar wants private Indian universities to be among global top 10.
Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister for Human Resource Development, addressed audiences on Day 1 of the Yuva Pravasi Divas in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo: R. Samuel)
Bengaluru: Twenty world class universities will be opened in the country and public and private players will be given an equal opportunity to start these institutions, said Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar during an interaction on “Reaching out to Indian Students Abroad and NRI, OCI students in India” at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on Saturday

“I want private universities to be among the top 10 in the world.” He said, “The government has released funds under the PM scholarship programme for 150 students, of which 50 are reserved for children of Indian parents residing in Gulf countries. The government will give Rs 2,000 for boys and Rs 2,250 for girls per month. But there are very few takers for the Gulf scholarship.”

The delegates at the conference drew Mr Javadekar’s attention to agents cheating students, who want to pursue higher education abroad, difficulty in judging credentials of student abroad who wants to study in India, issues with work visa, permits and overcharging of NRI students by some of the universities.
Aniket, an NRI student, said, “I came back to India to study in Pune. I spent weeks at the police commissioner’s office for visa verification. It was a huge waste of time.”

Siddharth, an Indian student who went to study law in the UK, said, “It is easy for an Indian lawyer to work in the UK.  I went to study law and want to come back to work in India, but they don’t recognise my bachelor's qualification.” The minister promised to look into these issues. The National Academic Repository, which contains authenticated academic transcripts and qualifications of all NRI students including past records, has been launched. The ministry is working on national institutions ranking list and is trying to bring the CBSE syllabus on par with international syllabi, he said. Minister of state for external affairs Gen V.K Singh too was present.

