Nation, Current Affairs

16 women allegedly raped by C'garh policemen, NHRC issues notice

PTI
Published Jan 8, 2017, 7:48 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2017, 7:52 am IST
16 women were made victims of rape and sexual assault by the police personnel in Chhattisgarh, the NHRC statement said.
The NHRC has observed it is of the view that prima-facie, human rights of the victims have been "grossly violated" by the security personnel for which Chattisgarh government is "vicariously liable". (Photo: Representational Image)
 The NHRC has observed it is of the view that prima-facie, human rights of the victims have been "grossly violated" by the security personnel for which Chattisgarh government is "vicariously liable". (Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission has sent a notice to Chhattisgarh government over alleged rape, sexual and physical assault of 16 women by the state police personnel, and observed the government is "vicariously liable" for it.

The Commission, in a statement on Saturday also said that it awaits the recorded statement of about "20 other victims".

"The NHRC has found 16 women, prima facie, victims of rape, sexual and physical assault by the state police personnel in Chhattisgarh," it said.

The Commission has issued the notice to the "government through its Chief Secretary, to show cause why it should not recommend interim monetary relief of Rs 37 lakh to them.

"This includes, Rs 3 lakh each to eight victims of rape, Rs 2 lakh each to six victims of sexual assault and Rs 50,000 each to two victims of physical assault."

The NHRC has observed it is of the view that prima-facie, human rights of the victims have been "grossly violated" by the security personnel for which Chattisgarh government is "vicariously liable".

It also found that the grave allegations of "physical as well as rape/sexual assault committed by security personnel of government of Chhattisgarh, made in the FIRs, were reiterated before the NHRC Team, which conducted spot investigation before the magistrate."

The Commission said that after careful consideration of the material on record, it found that there are in "total 34 victims mentioned in police complaints."

"The material includes copies of statement of victims recorded by the NHRC Team as well as those recorded u/s 164 CrPC in case FIR No. 22/15, FIR No. 2/16 and FIR No. 3/16 in respect of 15 victims, sent by the IGP, Police Headquarters, Raipur vide letter dated November 12, 2016," the NHRC said in the statement.

The Commission has also noted that the NHRC Team "could record the statements of only 14 victims out of the 34 victims mentioned in the FIRs. Thus, statements of 20 victims are yet to be recorded by it."

"The statements u/s 164 CrPC have been recorded by the magistrate only in respect of 15 victims. Thus, statements of 19 more victims are yet to be recorded.

"Almost all the victims in these incidents, covered under the three FIRs, are tribals. However, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has not been invoked in any of the cases. As a result of this, the due monetary relief under the SC/ST (PoA) Act has not been paid to the victims," it added.

Tags: national human rights commission (nhrc), chhattisgarh, women raped by police, chhattisgarh rape
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

World Gallery

An Army veteran who complained that the government was controlling his mind drew a gun from his checked luggage on arrival at the Fort Lauderdale airport and opened fire in the baggage claim area Friday, killing five people and wounding eight, authorities said.

5 dead, 8 injured in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting
Yearender 2016: Barack Obama, the end of an era!

Yearender 2016: Barack Obama, the end of an era!
A Denver-area Boy Scout troop made up almost entirely of refugees provides a safe haven where its members can be themselves, troop leaders say.

Refugee boy scouts learn, bond on camping trips in US
From Syrian civil war to US elections, a glimpse into the year that was!

Yearender 2016: The world this year
A typhoon has lashed the northern Philippines, killing at least six people and forcing more than 380,000 in several provinces to abandon Christmas celebrations at home and move to safer ground.

Typhoon Nock-Ten ravages Philippines
The incidents of Islamophobia -- which include attacks on Muslims, intimidation, hate crime incidents as well as vandalism of mosques and Muslim businesses-- have only increased in number and frequency in the year 2016.

Yearender 2016: The rise of Islamophobia
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad: Remote-controlled kites to be introduced during 'Kite 2017'

Representational image. (Photo: File)
 

Beijing to set up environmental police for pollution

China's state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) headquarters and construction buildings at the Central Business District are shrouded by heavy smog in Beijing. (Photo: AP)
 

China to set up world's highest altitude telescopes in Tibet

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Harbhajan deletes tweet questioning team selection for England ODIs, T20s

Harbhajan Singh was not pleased with the exclusion of Karun Nair from the Indian squad for ODIs, T20s and warm-up games against England. (Photo: AFP)
 

Shahid responds to accusation of promoting arranged marriage on Koffee With Karan

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 and are parents to Misha Kapoor.
 

R Ashwin fulfils his wife Prithi’s dream, pledges for eye donation

R Ashwin, who is leading the ICC Test rankings for all-rounders and bowlers, started the new year on a noble note by pledging his eyes. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Wrap-up: India shamed again

Students and members of social organisations protest against molestation of women, in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Wrap-up: No votes in name of religion, says SC

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: Representational Image)

Bengaluru humiliated again: 2 more women molested

The police said that the woman, who works in a private company, had returned home in the evening and had later gone to the gym near her house. (Representational photo)

Sexual harassment cell in 79 depots: KSRTC

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation

Note ban will win polls for BJP in 5 states: CT Ravi

BJP's Karnataka unit general secretary and core committee member, C.T. Ravi
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham