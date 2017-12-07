Cyclone Ockhi: Kerala government announces Rs 20 lakh relief for kin of dead

A father puts his daughter's books, soaked in flood waters, to dry in the sun at cyclone-ravaged Chellanam in Kochi on Wednesday. The daughter is in a relief camp. (Photo: SUNOJ NINAN MATHEW)

Thiruvananthapuram: Cabinet on Wednesday announced Rs 20 lakh compensation for bereaved families, Rs 5 lakh for those who lost means of livelihood, daily sustenance allowance to fishers, family members and compensation for fishing gear commensurate with the loss suffered in the devastation caused by Cyclone Ockhi.

At the Cabinet briefing, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Rs 20 lakh compensation package included Rs 10 lakh announced by the government soon after the cyclone hit Kerala coast, Rs 5 lakh from Fish Worker's Welfare Board and Rs 5 lakh from fisheries department.

He said those who sustained grievous injuries and were not in a physical condition to go for work, would be given Rs 5 lakh financial assistance.

Each adult member in fishermen family will be given Rs 60 and children Rs 45 as daily sustenance allowance for a week. Those who have lost fishing gear including boats, nets and other equipment would be granted compensation commensurate with the loss.

Cabinet decided to provide free education and job oriented training to children whose fathers died or are still missing.

Additional chief secretary revenue and principal secretary fisheries have been entrusted with the task of studying the existing financial assistance being given to the fishermen affected by Ockhi cyclone and suggest measures for required revision.

A high-level committee comprising additional chief secretaries, revenue and home, and principal secretary, fisheries, has been constituted to take an urgent decision on providing compensation to the families of fishermen who remain untraced even after the completion of the entire search operation.

It will also look into relaxations needed in the existing criteria.