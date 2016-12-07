Nation, Current Affairs

Will Jayalalithaa's close aide Sasikala move from shadows to limelight?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N RAVIKUMAR
Published Dec 7, 2016, 12:17 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2016, 12:24 am IST
Most of the leaders spoke to Sasikala or consoled her before television cameras as she nodded or replied to their conversation.
AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa with her close aide Sasikala Natarajan (Photo: PTI/file)
 AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa with her close aide Sasikala Natarajan (Photo: PTI/file)

CHENNAI: Sasikala Natarajan, the close aide of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa,  was in public focus throughout the day on Tuesday when every channel in the state made live coverage of leaders paying homage to the departed AIADMK supremo at Rajaji Hall and later during the funeral at the Marina.

Most of the leaders spoke to her or consoled her before the television cameras as she nodded her or replied to their conversation. Finally, she performed the last rites to Jayalalithaa along with the deceased leader’s relatives as cadres and party voters were glued to television sets throughout the day.

She was rarely seen in public functions after Jayalalithaa allowed her return to Poes Garden after a banishment for about a year. But, it is a open secret that she was running the party and government ever since, Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo Hospitals.

Even before, she played a crucial role in party affairs and most of the MLAs given party tickets in the 2016 Assembly elections were hand-picked by her.

She has played a major role in the transition of power in the state by elevating O. Panneerselvam as the Chief Minister. But, the general secretary role left by Jayalalithaa remains vacant and the party needs to fill the void in the near future.

It appears that the time has come for her to emerge from the shadows and move to the limelight. But, with the wealth case pending in the Supreme Court hanging like a Damocles sword over her, will she step into the shoes of Jayalalithaa or choose to remain behind the scenes will be the crucial question before the next general council meet.

She does not have the film links of her predecessor in the party, but films have contributed to her proximity with AIADMK supremo J. Jayalalithaa who was a rising leader in the eighties. Sasikala hails from a lower middle class family in Mannargudi.

According to people who lived in the neighbourhood, Sasikala was living with her brother Vinodhagan in a small house with three rooms at Municipal Colony. The economic condition of the struggling family got better after Vinodhagan established himself as a doctor. Sasikala, who moved to Chennai with Natarajan, a government PRO, chose the business of video renting, besides buying a video camera and started shooting marriages in her locality.

When Jayalalithaa, the then propaganda secretary of AIADMK,  campaigned in the 1984 Assembly and Parliament elections, Sasikala offered to videograph issues for electioneering. Slowly, she entered the good books of the AIADMK leader and gained entry into Poes Garden. Over a period of time, Sasikala became the most trusted companion of Jayalalithaa and stood by her in good as well as bad times

Tags: sasikala, jayalalithaa
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Baba Ramdev sweeps Ranveer Singh off his feet, gives him a good spin

Screengrabs from the video.
 

After winning online poll, Modi shortlisted for Time's 'Person of the Year'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Anushka and Monica beautifically depict the impartial emotion of love

Stills from the video.
 

From Befikre's first day, Ranveer was Shah Rukh for me: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra believes working with Shah Rukh is like a
 

Math a concern for US teens; science, reading flat on test

Across the globe, American students were outperformed by their counterparts in 36 countries in math; 18 countries in science and 14 countries in reading. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Newly-married Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech do bhangra at Goa airport

Yuvraj Singh got married Hazel Keech as per the Hindu rituals in Goa. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Former CM's of Kerala, Karnataka recall how tough negotiator was Jaya

J Jayalalithaa (Photo: Video grab)

Tamil Nadu's 'Iron Lady' Jayalalithaa laid to rest

Politicians and friends surround the body of Jayalalithaa, who was dressed in green for her final journey. (Photo: PTI)

AIADMK looks into challenging future sans charismatic leader

Tamil Nadu CM O Pannerselvam with late CM Jayalalithaa

Why Jayalalithaa was buried, not cremated

Mortal remains of Jayalalithaa being taken from Rajaji Hall to Marina Beach for final rites. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Allahabad HC verdict on Modi's election to LS from Varanasi deferred further

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham