Mamata Banerjee flight row: 2 IndiGo pilots suspended over delay in landing

New Delhi: Budget carrier IndiGo has taken off duty the two pilots of its Kolkata flight, carrying West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, over which a row had erupted following Trinamool Congress' allegations that the aircraft was not accorded priority in landing despite fuel shortage.

Pilots operating flight 6E 342 have been kept off flying duties till investigations and discussions with DGCA are complete, an IndiGo spokesperson said.

The two pilots would not be rostered as long as the investigation by the aviation regulator DGCA is completed, the airline said.

Following the uproar by the TMC members in Parliament, the government had said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had launched its probe into the issue.

The inquiry was conducted by the regulator, supported by IndiGo safety department, the airline said, adding that as an airline it always complies with the DGCA guidelines.

IndiGo captain had followed all SOPs as laid by the regulator and at no stage the captain declared a fuel priority or an emergency, it said.

"There has been no violation or breach of any regulatory requirement in the above mentioned matter. We are taking up the matter in greater detail with the DGCA," the spokesperson added.