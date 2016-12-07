Nation, Current Affairs

Mamata Banerjee flight row: 2 IndiGo pilots suspended over delay in landing

PTI
Published Dec 7, 2016, 1:26 pm IST
Updated Dec 7, 2016, 1:26 pm IST
Row erupted following TMC allegations that the aircraft was not accorded priority in landing despite fuel shortage.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks to media. (Photo: PTI)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks to media. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Budget carrier IndiGo has taken off duty the two pilots of its Kolkata flight, carrying West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, over which a row had erupted following Trinamool Congress' allegations that the aircraft was not accorded priority in landing despite fuel shortage.

Pilots operating flight 6E 342 have been kept off flying duties till investigations and discussions with DGCA are complete, an IndiGo spokesperson said.

The two pilots would not be rostered as long as the investigation by the aviation regulator DGCA is completed, the airline said.

Following the uproar by the TMC members in Parliament, the government had said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had launched its probe into the issue.

The inquiry was conducted by the regulator, supported by IndiGo safety department, the airline said, adding that as an airline it always complies with the DGCA guidelines.

IndiGo captain had followed all SOPs as laid by the regulator and at no stage the captain declared a fuel priority or an emergency, it said.

"There has been no violation or breach of any regulatory requirement in the above mentioned matter. We are taking up the matter in greater detail with the DGCA," the spokesperson added.

Tags: mamata banerjee, mamata banerjee flight row, dgca
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were spotted at various places in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Shraddha and Katrina look beautiful as they step out
Akshay Kumar displayed his acrobatic skills as he made an apperance with Sajid Nadiadwala on the show 'Yaaron Ki Baraat' which is hosted by Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay is quite the acrobat as he bonds with Sajids on chat show
Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor promoted their film 'Befikre' in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer and Vaani stylishly promote Befikre in Delhi
Karan Johar, Shalmali Kholgade, Badhshah and Shekhar Ravjiani were snapped as they launched the singing-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' which they will be judging. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan, Badshah, Shekhar, Shalmali launch new music reality show
Amitabh Bachchan launched Himesh Reshammiya's new album which also features a track sung by Iulia Vantur on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B, Iulia Vantur launch Himesh Reshammiya's new album
Several Bollywood celebrities were present at an kids' choice awards show on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Deepika, Varun, Alia, Tiger have fun at awards show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Harvard student's Facebook post talks of decisive events in Jayalalithaa's journey
 

Lionel Messi was 18 minutes from death on Colombia crash aircraft

The Argentine team, which was onboard the flight spent more than four hours in air on an aircraft which could fly with a full tank for just four hours and 22 minutes. (Photo: AFP)
 

Has Aditya Roy Kapur finally found love in this new girl?

Aditya Roy Kapur with his rumoured girlfriend Mariannna Mukunchyan.
 

Watch: Raees trailer introduces the evil side of SRK and you're going to love it!

Stills from 'Raees'. The film will release on January 25.
 

SRK starrer Raees' release date changed, to clash with Hrithik's Kaabil yet again!

Shah Rukh Khan in new Raees poster.
 

Beware! ‘One year free 4G data, voice calls from BSNL’ is a WhatsApp scam

The WhatsApp message reads that BSNL is now offering unlimited data and voice calls and in order to enrol yourself, you need to apply online and generate a bar code.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sasikala, her family likely to inherit Jaya’s property worth Rs 113.73 crore

Sasikala, the close aide of Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister Jayaram Jayalalithaa near her mortal remains kept at Rajaji Hall for public viewing in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Dense fog engulfs Delhi, trains delayed due to low visibility

Vehicles move through dense fog at Delhi- Agra Highway in Faridabad. (Photo: PTI)

800 tourists stranded in Andamans, Indian Navy launches rescue ops

An Indian Navy ship. (Photo: File/ Representational Image)

Cho Ramaswamy a dear friend, pained by his demise: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Shashi Tharoor house burgled, robbers make away with many valuables

Senior Congress leader and Former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham