Janardhan Reddy converted Rs 100 cr black money, claims man; kills self

Bengaluru: The driver of a Karnataka Administrative Service officer committed suicide on Tuesday, claiming that that he ‘knew’ that politician and mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy converted Rs 100 crore black money into white.

According to ANI, the driver, Ramesh Gowda, in his suicide letter also alleged that Reddy paid 20 per cent commission to the Karnataka Administrative Service officer.

Furthermore, the driver has alleged mental torture by the mining baron.

Ramesh Gowda committed suicide by consuming poison in Maddur, said a report. He worked as special land acquisition officer Bheema Nayak's driver in Bengaluru.

Gowda alleged in his note that he received constant death threats, because of which he was committing suicide.

The suicide note claims that Reddy along with BJP MP Sriramulu met Nayak several times in a five star hotel in Bangalore before Reddy's daughter's wedding in November.

Along with 20 percent cut, Nayak wanted Reddy to help him get a ticket to contest the 2018 Karnataka elections. A case has been booked against Nayak and his driver Mohammed.

Reddy was in the news in November for spending Rs 500 crore on his daughter’s wedding, and reportedly inviting 50,000 guests, at a time when banks have been ordered to limit withdrawals due to demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

Reddy spent 4 years in Bengaluru and Hyderabad jails after being indicted in a mining scandal in Karnataka.