Nation, Current Affairs

‘Hacked accounts of Rahul, Congress were being operated from 5 nations’

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 7, 2016, 6:41 pm IST
Updated Dec 7, 2016, 6:49 pm IST
The Delhi police even received a reply on Twitter through the IP address used by suspects.
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The cyber cell of Delhi police reportedly received a reply on Twitter from the IP address which was used by suspects who were behind the hacking of Congress and Rahul Gandhi’s accounts on the popular micro-blogging site.

According to ANI sources, Twitter handle logs shows that both Rahul Gandhi & Congress' accounts were operated from 5 countries- Sweden, Romania, US, Canada and Thailand.

Rahul Gandhi’s official Twitter account was hacked on November 30 and several expletive-laden tweets were posted on the page. The very next day, Congress’ official twitter handle was also taken over by hackers.

Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had filed a complaint with the EOW of the Police in the case. Both the ministry of electronics and IT (MEITY) and the Delhi police are working on the case.

Congress had blamed the hacking on “fascist” forces, a term it uses for BJP, which hit right back saying it showed the main Opposition party’s “mental bankruptcy”.

Blaming “fascist” forces for the hacking, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said, “it reflects the extremities of an intolerant culture that resorts to abuse when cornered and claimed the party has fought such hatred with Gandhian compassion and tolerance.”

The BJP hit back at Congress for pointing fingers at it and its supporters, saying it showed the opposition party’s “mental bankruptcy” as it blamed the main ruling party for everything that went against it.

“We absolutely reject the charge. It only shows Congress’ bankruptcy that it blames BJP for everything. When court asked their leaders to appear in National Herald case it blamed BJP, when summons were issued later it still blamed BJP, and now it is blaming BJP for something completely unrelated to the party,” BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma said. He demanded that Congress to tender an apology for making such a “baseless” allegation.

Tags: hacked, rahul gandhi, hackers, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addressing the media at Parliament house in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Congress party's Twitter account hacked, profanities directed at Rahul

All the abusive tweets were later deleted, but the Opposition said it will raise the issue in Parliament on Thursday.
01 Dec 2016 10:34 AM
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi

BJP blamed for Rahul Gandhi’s official Twitter account hack

Lt Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung has been briefed by the police regarding action being taken in this matter, said a senior officer.
02 Dec 2016 2:26 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were spotted at various places in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Shraddha and Katrina look beautiful as they step out
Akshay Kumar displayed his acrobatic skills as he made an apperance with Sajid Nadiadwala on the show 'Yaaron Ki Baraat' which is hosted by Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay is quite the acrobat as he bonds with Sajids on chat show
Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor promoted their film 'Befikre' in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer and Vaani stylishly promote Befikre in Delhi
Karan Johar, Shalmali Kholgade, Badhshah and Shekhar Ravjiani were snapped as they launched the singing-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' which they will be judging. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan, Badshah, Shekhar, Shalmali launch new music reality show
Amitabh Bachchan launched Himesh Reshammiya's new album which also features a track sung by Iulia Vantur on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B, Iulia Vantur launch Himesh Reshammiya's new album
Several Bollywood celebrities were present at an kids' choice awards show on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Deepika, Varun, Alia, Tiger have fun at awards show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli’s tweet defending Anushka Sharma is 2016’s golden tweet

Virat Kohli tweet supporting Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was declared as the ‘Golden Tweet’ of 2016. (Photo: PTI)
 

American author slammed for suggesting London has gone 'all Islamic'

She said she hadn't been to London in 20 years (Photo: Twitter)
 

They (Raees makers) are following us. I would have never done this: Rakesh Roshan

Shah Rukh Khan and hrithik and Rakesh Roshan.
 

Is Kylie Jenner the new Kim Kardashian of the Internet?

(Photo: Kylie Jenner's Instagram)
 

Ranveer to have his own wax statue, first amongst contemporaries to get one

The film, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, will release on December 09. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Passport robot tells applicant of Asian descent to open eyes

Photograph shared by Richard Lee on his Facebook account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Eyeing upon cashless economy, Maha govt to launch own e-wallet

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)

NIA to probe terror attack on Nagrota army camp in J&K

Soldiers patrol on the Jammu-Srinigar National Highway after the Nagrota attack. (Photo: PTI)

Depression likely to intensify into cyclone: MeT department

The depression over southeast Bay of Bengal over Andaman and Nicobar Islands is very likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Janardhan Reddy converted Rs 100 cr black money: K’taka driver in suicide note

Karnataka mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy. (Photo: File)

Former CM Chavan suggests introduction of Rs 200 notes

Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham