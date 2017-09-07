Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana Congress opposes new Secretariat at Bison Polo Ground

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 7, 2017, 1:16 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2017, 2:19 am IST
TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress would not allow shifting of the existing Secretariat.
TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, former MP V. Hanumatha Rao and party activists stage a protest the state government’s proposal to construct a new Secretariat complex in the Bison Polo Grounds, on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)
Hyderabad: Top Congress leaders, including TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, former chief V. Hanumantha Rao and Leaders of the Opposition in the Legislature on Wednesday staged a dharna at Bison Polo Ground opposing Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s proposal to construct the Secretariat on the land. 

Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress would not allow shifting of the existing Secretariat, Assembly and Council to the Bison Polo and Gymkhana grounds under any circumstance.

He told the media that the decision to shift Secretariat and Assembly buildings was not only anti-people, but against the environment. “The CM appears to hate open spaces in the Twin Cities. He has come up with several proposals to turn the lung spaces into concrete jungles. The Congress will never allow this any circumstances,” he said.

Threatening to launch a mass agitation on the issue, Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the CM was behaving like Tughlaq who caused economic upheaval by shifting his capital from Delhi to Daultabad and then back to Delhi. He said that the existing Secretariat complex has more than sufficient space after the AP government moved its employees and infrastructure to Velagapudi near Vijayawada. 

Leader of the Opposition in the Council, Mohd. Ali Shabbir said Chief Minister should shake out of the mindset of being a king. “Citing vastu defects, he has built a new palatial house for his accommodation and it is virtually the new Secretariat as KCR is holding Cabinet and review meetings there,” he said. 

Mr Hanumantha Rao said many of the buildings in the existing Secretariat were not more than 10 years old and were in good condition. 

Leader of the Opposition K. Jana Reddy said the Congress was not against the taking over the land from the Government of India, but it should not be used to build a new Secretariat. 

