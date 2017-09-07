Nation, Current Affairs

Armed Forces my priority: First full-time woman Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Sep 7, 2017
Updated Sep 7, 2017, 12:47 pm IST
Sitharaman took charge in the presence of her predecessor Arun Jaitley who was given the additional charge of the key ministry in March.
 Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman takes charge at her office in New Delhi on Thursday, becoming the first full-time woman Defence Minister of the country. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday took charge of the defence ministry, becoming the first full-time woman Defence Minister of the country.

She took charge in the presence of her predecessor Arun Jaitley who was given the additional charge of the key ministry in March after Manohar Parrikar quit the Union Cabinet to become the chief minister of Goa.

Addressing the media after taking the charge, Sitharaman said, "Armed forces my first priority. Families of Armed forces is a priority. It's in their welfare that we ensure soldiers remain assured their interests being taken care of."

She also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving such a 'critical portfolio' to her. 

Sitharaman was elevated to the Cabinet rank on Sunday and given the defence portfolio. A priest held prayers in the defence minister's chamber before she assumed charge. Senior officials of the ministry were present and she briefly interacted with them after taking over as the minister.

She became the first full-time woman defence minister and the second woman to take charge of the key portfolio. Indira Gandhi, as then Prime Minister, had also held the portfolio in the seventies.

Read: Cabinet reshuffle: Nirmala Sitharaman is India’s defence minister

As the Defence Minister, Sitharaman will be a member of the crucial Cabinet Committee on Security whose members include the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, the External Affairs Minister and the Finance Minister.

