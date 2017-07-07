Nation, Current Affairs

CBI registers criminal conspiracy case post raids at Lalu’s residences

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered a case with charges of criminal conspiracy against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, on the allegations of awarding the tender for development, maintenance and operation of hotels at Ranchi and Puri to a private Company dealing with hotels in the year 2006.

The CBI has also booked Yadav's wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav, then MD, IRCTC PK Goel, a private person, two directors of private company, private marketing company and one other person in connection with a same.

The CBI earlier on Friday conducted searches at 12 locations across Patna, Delhi, Gurgaon and other places in connection with a case linked to a hotel maintenance contract awarded by Lalu Yadav when he was the Railway Minister in 2006.

The CBI is also examining irregularities in awarding tenders to private firms for operating railway hotels located close to stations.

These raids have comes weeks after income-tax department searched locations in New Delhi and adjoining areas in regard with corruption charges against Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar.

In wake of CBI cases registered against his ally, Nitish Kumar has called senior officials for a meeting in Rajgir.

