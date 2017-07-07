Nation, Current Affairs

Bengaluru metro services temporarily halted after workers’ protest

Published Jul 7, 2017
Bengaluru: Metro services have been temporarily suspended in Bengaluru, after metro workers protested against the arrest of their colleagues, on Thursday.

A scuffle had broken out at 6 in the morning at central college metro station. An argument broke out between a metro worker and a constable, after which the police later arrested a few metro workers.

Post the arrest, other workers started protesting. According to reports, counter cases have been registered by both the police and the metro workers.

Sandita, a regular metro commuter pointed out that when public services are stopped consumers should be informed earlier.  "I am getting late for my office because the metro is closed. Also, it's really frustrating as we didn't get any notice on the closing of the metro. And if something like this is happening, we should be informed beforehand," she said.

Another commuter, Abdul Javed said, "I have been waiting for the metro station to open from the past 45 minutes. We didn't even know about any strike, and there was nothing in the newspaper regarding this. It gets difficult when the metro stops working."

According to the reports, two constables have also been taken into custody by the police, regarding the incident.

