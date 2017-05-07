Nation, Current Affairs

Govt aiming to make Northeast a gateway for Southeast Asia: Modi

PTI
Published May 7, 2017, 3:10 pm IST
Updated May 7, 2017, 3:10 pm IST
He was addressing the centenary celebrations of the prominent voluntary organisation, Bharat Sevashram Sangha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

New Delhi/Shillong: Aiming to make the Northeast a gateway of Southeast Asia, the government has initiated major infrastructure projects in the seven states, including investing Rs 40,000 crore to improve the roads and highways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

However, he lamented that "only Gangtok (in the Northeast) had found a place in the first 50 clean cities", out of the 12 cities from the region surveyed as part of the recent nationwide cleanliness survey.

While four Northeastern cities found a place between 100 and 200 clean cities, seven were positioned between 200 and 300, with Shillong being the 276th, he said while stressing that 'Swachhata' or cleanliness was a major challenge for everyone in the region.

He was addressing the centenary celebrations of the prominent voluntary organisation, Bharat Sevashram Sangha, in Shillong through video conferencing.

"We have to make the Northeast a gateway for Southeast Asia," Modi said, adding if this gateway is dirty, then the dream would not be fulfilled and asked the people and organisations like the Sangha to join hands in the cleanliness campaign.

Observing that there has been no balanced development in the entire Northeastern region even so many years after Independence, Modi said his government "with all its resources" had planned to bring about overall and balanced development of the states here.

The Prime Minister said the major thrust would be to improve connectivity and develop the entire region for tourism purposes.

"All these initiatives will help to make the Northeast the gateway of Southeast Asia," he said.

While an investment of Rs 40,000 crore is being made to improve the road infrastructure in the Northeast, 19 big railway projects have also been started in the region, he said.

"We are also improving the electricity situation in the

Northeast and trying to bring even more tourists to the region," Modi said.

Announcing that the Northeast would soon be connected with UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagarik) scheme, he said small airports were also being developed in the region, while the extension of the runway at Shillong airport has been approved.

Bharat Sevashram Sangha is a network of volunteers across the globe engaged in helping people in distress.

The Sangha's social welfare activities include disaster relief, spreading education, providing healthcare facilities, vocational training and upliftment of the tribals.

Lauding the role of the Sangha in playing a critical role during natural calamities, the Prime Minister said a myth was created that spirituality and service cannot go together.

"Some people tried to tell that those who are in the spiritual path are different from those on the way of providing service to the humanity," Modi said, adding that the

Sangha has proved this wrong through its activities.

He said Sangha had more than 100 branches and over 500 units engaged in providing social service in sectors including health, education as well as training the youths.

He appreciated the services rendered by the Sangha during various calamities, including the Bengal famine in 1923, Noakhali riots in 1946, Jalpaiguri floods in 1950, 1956 Anjar

earthquake, Andhra Pradesh cyclone in 1977 and Bhogal gas leakage in 1980.

Tags: southeast asia, north east, narendra modi, bharat sevashram sangha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mango grower in UP develops 'Yogi mango' to relish taste buds this summer

The "Yogi mango" is grown naturally, is slender and beautiful and is a hybrid of the famous Dussehri mango variety (Photo: PTI)
 

Jharkhand: 14-yr-old girl attends school as one-day honorary principal

The 14-year-old honorary principal supervised the preparation of mid-day meal and tasted the food before it was served to the students. (Photo: File/Representational)
 

India to celebrate Tagore’s 156th birth anniversary with cultural fest in Egypt

Tagore visited Egypt as a young adolescent in 1878 and later as a famous poet-philosopher in 1926, when he met King Fouad and interacted with scholars in Alexandria and Cairo. (Photo: File)
 

Woman boards wrong US airline flight, travels over 4800 km in wrong direction

An airline representative said United is working with their team in Newark to prevent this from happening again. (Photo: AP)
 

Photos: After Austria, Salman Khan shoots for Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi

Salman Khan with Angad Bedi on the sets of the film. (Photo: instagram.com/ beingsalmankhan.official)
 

98 per cent of your passwords are vulnerable: Time to change some settings

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala: BJP MLA's office attacked by miscreants, blames CPI(M)

Former Union minister and MLA O Rajagopal. (Photo: File)

5 years after Delhi gangrape, bus stop where Nirbhaya boarded still dark

Protestors demand the death sentence for the rapists shortly after the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder. (Photo: File)

India among 9 countries yet to ratify treaty against torture: CJI

A bench headed by CJI J S Khehar asked the Centre why can't it make a 'good faith commitment' on the Convention. (Photo: PTI)

Can't divulge who sought permission to use Modi's photos in ads: PMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Daughter-in-law child or relative: Plea in progress in Delhi HC

Delhi HC will consider whether a daughter-in-law falls in the category of 'children' or 'relatives' if she were to be evicted from her matrimonial home. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham