Nation, Current Affairs

2 civilians, 1 policeman killed in terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

Published May 7, 2017, 12:07 am IST
Updated May 7, 2017, 12:07 am IST
The police and locals said that the gunmen targeted a police party with AK assault rifles at Mir Bazaar.
Secuirty forces are on high alert in the state of J&K due to a spike in terror attacks. (Photo: PTI)
 Secuirty forces are on high alert in the state of J&K due to a spike in terror attacks. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Several policemen and civilians were injured, three of them fatally, in a sneak militant attack at Mir Bazaar along the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday night. One militant was also killed and another has reportedly been injured who along with a third one fled the area.

The officials here confirmed that one policeman and two civilians were killed and a few other policemen and civilians were injured in the attack by a group of three militants. Another report put the number of casualties at four.

The police and locals said that the gunmen targeted a police party with AK assault rifles at Mir Bazaar near Malpora village in Qazigund area of Anantnag, injuring policemen and pedestrians.  The hospital sources said that one policeman and three others "who are yet to be identified but appear to be civilians" died soon after being brought there. However, another report said that two policeman and two civilians injured in the shooting have succumbed.

The police officials in Srinagar said, ‘Our officers have rushed to the spot and are verifying the exact number of casualties and the victims’ identities”.  The police party was helping in clearing the vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway when attacked. DG police, Shesh Paul Vaid, has confirmed one of the assailants has been killed in the police’s retaliatory fire.  

Earlier during the day on Saturday, a 14-year-old boy was injured when the CRPF fired shotgun pellets in Churrat village of Qazigund.  The action came after groups of people hurled stones on a CRPF convoy while it was passing through the area. The boy identified as Zeshan Farooq Shah who was hit in the firing was reported sitting in the lawn of a roadside house.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, terror strike

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Glass smartphones – is it wise to buy them?

Manufacturers claim that they use the best quality of materials that are strong as well as durable.
 

UK-based Indian-origin girl gets 162 IQ points, more than Einstein and Hawking

Rajgauri Pawar scored 162 - the highest possible IQ for someone under the age of 18. (Photo: Altrincham Today)
 

A baby was born holding mom's contraceptive device and internet is freaking out

The viral photo has over 1,300 likes on Instagram and surprised any user who saw it. (Photo: Instagram)
 

BCCI to pick Indian team for Champions Trophy on May 8

The announcement of India’s team selection puts an end to the various speculations surrounding India's participation in the event scheduled to be held in England and Wales from June 1. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Javed Miandad slams ‘liar’ Shaharyar Khan over ‘flop’ coach remark

"If you want to inquire about my performance, ask Mushtaq Ahmed, Moin Khan, Inzamam and Wasim Akram. I told Shaharyar that your players are involved in match-fixing and he rubbished me," said Javed Miandad. (Photo: AFP)
 

This is why showing off muscles does not arouse women

Going to the gym can interestingly reduce libido which is not really a good sign. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kejriwal removes Kapil Mishra as water minister over 'poor performance'

Kapil Mishra was on Saturday sacked as water minister of Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kashmiri separatists on payroll of ISI, Centre has proof: Ram Madhav

(Photo: AP/Representational)

Weapons in Kerala college campus; UDF accuses CM of misleading Assembly

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo: PTI)

Kejriwal assures strict action after 450 students hospitalised due to gas leak

As many as 450 girl students southeast Delhi's Tughlakabad area were hospitalised after gas leakage. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

IndiGo plane with 174 on board collides with aerobridge at Jaipur airport

(File photo/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham