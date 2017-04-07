Nation, Current Affairs

‘Should cow vigilantes be banned,’ SC asks 6 states after Rajasthan killing

PTI
Published Apr 7, 2017, 1:00 pm IST
Updated Apr 7, 2017, 1:17 pm IST
The plea alleged that groups were committing atrocities against Dalits and minorities in the name of protection of cows.
Supreme Court of India
 Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response of six states, including Rajasthan, on a plea seeking a ban on cow vigilante groups there.

A bench comprising Justices Dipak Misra and A M Khanwilkar issued notices to Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh and asked them to file their reply within three weeks. The bench has fixed the matter for hearing on May 3.

During the brief hearing, the counsel appearing for the petitioner referred to the recent incident at Alwar in Rajasthan where a man was killed allegedly by a mob of cow vigilante group.

The counsel claimed that the ground-level situation in these states was worrisome as the cow vigilante groups were resorting to violence there.

Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that formal notices were not issued to the states on the plea after which the apex court sought response from these six states.

The Supreme Court had on October 21, last year agreed to examine the plea which sought action against cow vigilantes who were allegedly indulging in violence and committing atrocities against Dalits and minorities.

Activist Tehseen S Poonawalla, in his plea, said violence committed by these 'Gau Raksha' groups have reached to such proportions that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared them as people who are "destroying the society".

The plea also alleged that these groups were committing atrocities against Dalits and minorities in the name of protection of cows and other bovines and they needed to be "regulated and banned in the interest of social harmony, public morality and law and order in the country".

"The menace caused by the so-called cow protection groups is spreading fast to every nook and corner of the country and is creating disharmony among various communities and castes," the petition said.

The plea sought to declare as "unconstitutional" section 12 of the Gujarat Animal Prevention Act, 1954, Section 13 of Maharashtra Animal Prevention Act, 1976, and Section 15 of Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964, which provide for protection of persons acting in good faith under the Act or rules.

"These laws and the protection granted therewith act as a catalyst to violence perpetrated by these vigilante groups," it said.

Seeking action against the vigilantes, the petition said the atrocities committed by them were punishable under various provisions of IPC and under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of atrocities) Act, 1989.

Tags: cow vigilantes, supreme court, cow protectionism
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

A mob of cow vigilantes associated with the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) beat up Khan and 4 others badly. (Photo: Videograb)

Video: Cow vigilantes in Rajasthan beat man to death, injure 4 others

The victim's uncle Hussain Khan claimed that the vigilantes told him to run away, but beat him up when he tried to do so.
05 Apr 2017 11:04 AM
(Photo: video grab)

Cow vigilantes beat Muslim man to death; Rajasthan minister says both sides guilty

The vigilantes did a good job by protecting cows from smuggling, but have violated the law by beating people brutally, says minister.
05 Apr 2017 4:51 PM

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple may reduce iPhone 8 prices, claim industry insiders

(Representational image)
 

OnePlus may stop airing ad with Amitabh Bachchan, here’s why

(Amitabh Bachchan in OnePlus ad)
 

Reliance Jio to make Apple MacBook-like laptops

(Representational image)
 

BJP MLA's Lamborghini cynosure of all eyes at Vidhan Bhawan

Narendra Mehta's wife in his Lamborghini (Photo: Facebook)
 

Samsung already working on Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S8 concept (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Astronomers detect atmosphere around Earth-like planet, could be a 'water world'

Scientists say the planet, GJ 1132b, could possibly be a 'water world' with an atmosphere of hot stream (Photo: MPIA)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi sets protocol aside, receives Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina at Delhi airport. (Photo: ANI)

3 soldiers dead as avalanches hit Army post in J&K’s Batalik sector

Unprecedented snowfall triggered multiple avalanches in Batalik Sector. (Photo: PTI)

Gaikwad poses threat to flight safety: Air India cabin staff

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad. (Photo:File)

Regret letter not enough: Air India cancels MP Gaikwad’s ticket again

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Photo: video grab)

Water level in Jhelum recedes; Modi offers help in dealing with flood situation

Vehicles make way through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in Srinagar (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham