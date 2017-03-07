Nation, Current Affairs

Mumbai attack: Former NSA of Pakistan spills the beans

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 7, 2017, 1:44 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2017, 2:33 am IST
India’s stand on Mumbai attack has not changed, says Rijiju.
The terror strikes on Mumbai had claimed lives of 166 people.
 The terror strikes on Mumbai had claimed lives of 166 people.

New Delhi: In a major admission, Pakistan’s former national security adviser (NSA) Mahmud Ali Durrani has openly admitted that a Pakistan-based terror group had carried out the 26/11 attacks.

“I hate to admit that the 26/11 Mumbai attack carried out by a terror group based in Pakistan on November 26, 2008 is a classic trans-border terrorist event,” said Mr Durrani  during a conference on combating terrorism on Monday.

However, Durrani, who was Pakistan’s NSA when ten Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists landed in Mumbai and attacked eight places killing people, maintained that the Pakistani government had no role in the attack. “I have very good information that the government of Pakistan or the ISI (Pakistan’s spy agency) was not involved in the terror attack. I am 110 per cent sure”.

India says Durrani’s remark is not new
Mr Durrani was removed from the NSA’s post on January 9, 2009 after he confirmed to the media that Ajmal Kasab, the nabbed 26/11 terrorist, was indeed a Pakistani. The then Pakistan Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani had reportedly said that Mr Durrani was being removed for commenting on the issue of Kasab’s nationality without taking him (Gilani) or the government into confidence. Mr Gilani had also said that Durrani’s “irresponsible” comments had affected Pakistan’s image.

The former Pak NSA also played down India’s claim of having carried out surgical strikes on terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC) in the intervening night of September 28-29, 2016, saying he did not see evidence of any such attack by the Indian forces.

Reacting to Mr Durrani’s assertion, junior home minister Kiren Rijiju said, “India’s position is very well known and consistent. There is nothing new for us.”

In the same conference on Monday, Union defence minister Manohar Parrikar called for an early adoption of the India-backed Comprehe-nsive Conve-ntion on International  Terrorism (CCIT) by the UN.

Stating that India experienced almost 7% of the total global terror attacks, Mr Parrikar said, “Terrorism remains the most pervasive and serious challenge to international security. Developing a serious and cognitive global response to it is very important but seemingly very difficult to achieve. While the threat is transnational, response does not appear to be coordinated.”

Tags: mahmud ali durrani, 26/11 mumbai attack
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

After Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni's priceless tips to J&K players

J&K skipper and India international Parveez Rasool requested MS Dhoni to have a chat with the boys. (Photo: PTI)
 

Leander Paes, Rohan Bopanna named in Davis Cup squad for Uzbekistan tie

Leander Paes. (Photo: PTI)
 

86-year-old man wants to climb Mount Everest to reclaim title

Min Bahadur Sherchan, who hails from Tatopani in Myagdi, shared about his upcoming Everest expedition during a press conference in Kathmandu. (Photo:AFP)
 

Mother sells extra breast milk online, says “no direct supply”

The woman had previously sold milk to the milk bank but now she wanted to sell it to anybody who would be willing to buy it. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'Could've adopted if he had medical issues': Abu Azmi on KJo opting for surrogacy

Abu Azmi is known for his very sexist and misogynist remarks.
 

Video: Pakistani news reporter goes viral for hilarious dance moves

He is seen sloganeering and raising slogans (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Woman dies in fire at home

Hearing her screams, Mallesh who was watching television, rushed to the kitchen and tried to rescue her, but he was also caught in the fire. Anuradha died. Mallesh who suffered 60 per cent burns is critical.

Hyderabad: Schoolboy goes missing

The boy’s parents were informed by the hostel authorities. Meanwhile, Balala Hakkula Sangham said that the hostel warden, Anjaiah, and other staffers were imposing corporal punishment on inmates.

Hyderabad: Many NRI cases in police stations

The cases deal with husbands abandoning wives, mistreating or duping them.

SC pulls up Telangana govt for detaining 'saree' thief for 1 yr

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: File)

Reconsider penalty for not keeping minimum balance: Govt to SBI

The country's largest lender has announced imposing penalty ranging from Rs 20-100 on non-maintenance of Minimum Average Balance (MAB) in savings bank accounts from April 1. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham