Cash-for-vote scam: SC decision proves setback for Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court’s decision to serve notice in the cash-for-vote case is a major setback to AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on the first day of the AP Assembly Budget session which began on Monday.

This verdict will give the opposition YSR Congress the upper hand in the ongoing budget session and puts the ruling Telugu Desam Party on the defensive.

Challenging the High Court's judgement on this issue YSR Congress MLA A. Rama Krishna Reddy had filed a petition in Supreme Court.

After the TD came to power in 2014 in every Assembly session the ruling party used to target opposition leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy by speaking about the CBI cases against him.

Chief Minister Naidu, ministers and TD MLAs used to say that former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy had ordered 26 inquires during his rule against Naidu but not even one case was proved.

Now the YSRCP has got a weapon to criticise Mr Naidu as the Supreme Court has decided to serve notice in the cash-for-vote case.

Reacting to the Supreme Court's decision Mr Naidu said on Monday at Velagapudi that in the past he had received 26 notices but nothing had happened. He said now also nothing will happen. However, politically it will be a drawback to Mr Naidu and the ruling TD.

YSRCP MLA A. Ramakrishna Reddy said in New Delhi that Mr Naidu cannot escape in the in the cash-for-vote case.

He said, “Chandrababu Naidu did great injustice to Andhra Pradesh to extricate himself from the case. Now the Supreme Court decision is a major setback to Naidu. This is something welcome for the state”.